Comment | Warning to the Lions – something unprecedented is happening now at the World Cup

So far, Switzerland has been superior to others at the World Cup, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

From the biggest there has been no ambiguity about the champion favorite in recent years. Jukka Jalonen coached by Leijonat, has started as the number one favorite in every prestigious tournament since the spring 2021 World Championships.

This spring is no exception. Before the games, Leijonat was rightly at the top of the betting statistics as the overwhelming champion favorite of the World Cup home games.

Doubting the master is always dangerous, but there is no point in avoiding the facts here.

Purely based on the displays and results, the best and most convincing team of the WC tournament so far can be found outside Tampere’s A group.

In Group B of Riga, Switzerland has made a stink. Red-hot Switzerland has won all six games in the first group with a crushing goal difference of 26–6.

Denis Malgin (62) is Switzerland’s most efficient player after six matches with a balance of 2+4.

Something is happening at the World Cup right now that has never been seen before: Switzerland has risen from a challenger to even the hottest champion favorite.

On Sunday night The top game of Group B, Switzerland-Czech Republic, played in Riga was a good indication of why Switzerland can really win the entire tournament. Kari Jalonen For long periods, the Czech Republic was completely in the lira.

The night before, Switzerland knocked out favorites Canada.

The head coach Patrick Fischer has given Switzerland a frightfully hard blow from the point of view of other countries. It can already be stated here and now that Fischer’s poppoo is the Lions’ toughest challenger this spring.

Sunday’s win was already Switzerland’s 15th win in the preliminary round in a row at the World Cup. A convincing statistic, but Switzerland’s medal balance has remained very thin so far.

Switzerland has been included among the big countries for a decade, but the next step has not been taken. After all, these veins of one spring have been seen. Switzerland sensationally took the World Cup silver already in the spring of 2013.

The current head coach Fischer has been in charge since 2015. In his era, Switzerland has achieved World Cup silver once, when in the spring of 2018, Switzerland passed Lauri Marjamäki Lions in the quarterfinals to the choir.

More often than not, the quartz game has been Switzerland’s fate.

Switzerland already sparkled in last spring’s games, when it won the first group with a clean game. The flight ended in a dull way in the quarter-finals against the USA.

Last spring’s concussion is certainly fresh enough in the memory, so the same work accident is unlikely to happen now.

This one Spring Switzerland has everything it takes to win a World Cup tournament.

Switzerland’s lineup is very striking. There are a few absolute top players of the tournament in the group. Among the best in the tournament Kevin Fiala and Nico Hischier are top forwards in the NHL.

In addition to the star duo, NHL caliber is represented by the captain Nino Niederreiter, Jonas Siegenthaler, Janis Moser and Denis Malgin.

Outside the NHL six, the other players come from the Swiss main league. The hard-working team exudes a huge need for achievement.

Switzerland has a new generation of leading players in its ranks, but also the necessary experience. There is an icon striker in the attack Andres Ambühlwho is already playing in his 18th World Cup tournament.

Andres Ambühl, 39, wearing the number 10 shirt, is the oldest player in the World Cup tournament.

After all, there is a story in itself when a man from Davos in his forties roasts his hair with a pipe in the same chain with Fiala and Malgin, who are 13 years younger.

If the Lions’ talisman is Marko Anttilain Switzerland it is the ageless prodigy Ambühl.

Top individuals and in addition to the roles, the gameplay is fine.

Bursting with skating power, Switzerland is a disciplined, united and energetic tempo team that is not easy to play against.

Switzerland pressurize nervously, but wisely. With the puck, Switzerland wants to determine the flow of the game with sharp puck movement.

Fast direct attacks and active defenders are a trademark. The superiority game has been effective through NHL men.

There are also weaknesses. One question mark is related to goaltending. So far Leonardo Genoni35, and Robert Mayer, 33, have shared responsibility. Both conkers are more or less unwatchable cards in the tough games of the World Cup.

Switzerland’s demanding way of playing also has its pain points. When the tempo requirement is high, sometimes the balance of the fives is shaken and over-attacking takes over.

Bridge at the moment everything looks good for Switzerland, but the market in Bern should not be booked yet.

In the playoffs, Switzerland has to prove that it can win pressure matches with small margins in a new situation, i.e. in the pre-favorite position.

This week will tell if Switzerland has learned anything from the past years.