Comment | VPS took down HJK, but only a gigantic disaster prevents the Club’s championship celebration

The people of Kuopio should achieve quite a feat in order to win the championship and take a big away win from Helsinki at HJK’s home field in the last round, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Veikkausliiga got the desired end to the championship fight, when the really strong VPS beat HJK 3–2 on their home field and at the same time moved the decision of the championship fight between HJK and Kuopio Palloseura to the last match. It was decided in the last minute of extra time, when VPS’s seventh corner kick produced the winning goal.

When KuPS beat FC Honga 3–1 at home on Sunday, it moved within three points of HJK.

Championship was almost within touching distance of HJK ​​in Vaasa, but KuPS can still tackle HJK for second place. The people of Kuopio should achieve quite a feat in order to win the championship and take a big away win from Helsinki at HJK’s home field in the last round on October 21.

If KuPS is tied on points in the last round with HJK, the championship will be decided by goal difference, the goals scored after that and, if necessary, head-to-head matches, and HJK would lose the final comparison in that case. HJK has scored nine goals this season more than KuPS.

People from Kuopio should beat HJK by at least three goals in the last round in Helsinki. It’s not impossible, because for example Inter claimed a 4-1 away win against the club in the spring of last year in the league. For HJK to lose the championship in that way would be one of the worst meltdowns in the history of the club.

HJK wanted to secure the championship in Vaasa, because there was no reason to give KuPS the slightest chance for the championship. Sometimes winning that decisive victory or point may prove to be very difficult. It was shown by VPS in a harsh way, when it pushed for a two-goal lead in Vaasa during the first quarter.

Of course, HJK also gave an equalizer by the fact that only three of the eight players who played the most league matches this season were in the starting line-up. Flu and injuries have taxed the team.

VPS straight-forward football brings associations from past decades, but there is also something similar to the aggressively and straight-forward Nordic teams. In the defensive phase, the press may be released seemingly calmly and with short passes, but when space and passing lines open up, VPS goes really fast and aggressively towards the opponent’s goal.

In the opening period, HJK played one of the weakest periods of the season, which it saved Hassane Bandén dream goal five minutes before the break. Bojan Radulovic With a 2-2 equalizing goal, HJK was tied for the championship for twenty minutes, but then VPS struck.

In recent years, many teams have tried to stifle HJK’s game in the low block, but VPS showed others that HJK can be stopped well even with really aggressive situational pressure.