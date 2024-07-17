Comment | Vornanen’s act is a nightmarish image of our time

Comment|MPs should behave according to their position. Bringing a weapon repeatedly into the working room of the parliament is unheard of, writes Hanna Mahlamäki, head of the politics department.

Congressman Timo Vornanen has scorned the atmosphere of trust that prevails in the parliament. Bringing a weapon repeatedly into the working room of the parliament is unheard of.

According to the police, Vornasen’s reckless night at the bar started in the parliament, where the gun was included. There is no acceptable reason for taking a gun into the working room of the parliament.

Those who work close to Vornanen can only guess what he was thinking when he took the gun with him to the parliament.

Parliament is a workplace not only for two hundred MPs but also for a large number of civil servants and assistants. Although the parliament is said to be the nation in miniature, it is actually much more than that.

It is the most important arena of Finnish society, which deserves to be dealt with objectively. By using it, respect is shown for the authority of the parliament and the Finnish free society. Only visitors have to go through a security check in a house where things are quarrelsome, but it is customary to respect all people.

We live a time when political violence is recurring in the news. Even in Finland, the atmosphere is dangerous, as the stabbings in Oulu in June showed. A member of parliament with a gun first in parliament and then shooting on the street is a nightmarish image of our time.

Parliament can decide on his dismissal after a final judgment. He can also request a divorce himself.