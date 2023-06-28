Comment | Vilhelm Junnila’s vote of no confidence was not about the minister’s actions, and that is why it was truly exceptional

In all previous votes of confidence in an individual minister, the issue has been the minister’s actions. In the case of Vilhelm Junnila, a vote was taken on a person – whether he is even suitable as a minister.

On Wednesday something truly extraordinary was seen in the parliament. Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) the vote of confidence was something that has hardly ever been seen before.

Of course, there have been votes of confidence in individual ministers before – especially in recent years. However, they have been very different from the episode seen on Wednesday.

Let’s start with a little history.

Before there were only a few votes of confidence in an individual minister one. In 1922, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rudolf Holst had to resign after receiving a vote of no confidence from the parliament.

The reason was that the parliament did not accept Finland’s accession to the so-called peripheral countries agreement.

In 1946, Minister of the Interior Yrjö Leino faced a vote of confidence due to what were considered arbitrary arrests by the state police. However, Leino had to resign only a couple of years later.

In recent years, the number of no-confidence motions against individual ministers has increased.

In 2012, the Minister of Defense had to vote of confidence Stefan Wallin (r) because he was suspected of giving false information to Parliament about the retention of the Dragsvik garrison.

In 2013, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen (kok) had to vote of confidence. The reason was Katainen’s philosopher Pekka from Himase ordered a 700,000 euro research project.

In 2015, Minister of Finance by Alexander Stubb (kok) was voted out of confidence because he was said to have given false information to the parliament during the plenary debate on ownership registers. In practice, however, the intermediate question focused on the trust of the entire government.

Minister of Transport and Communications by Anne Berner The (central) trust was voted on in 2017. The matter was related to Finavia’s risk management. Foreign minister Timo Soini (sin) was on the ballot in 2018 regarding her participation in an anti-abortion event in Canada.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) vote of confidence was held in 2020. The reason was unclear corona communication. Al-hol mess took the foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) for a vote of confidence in 2020. Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson’s (r) a vote of confidence was passed in 2021 regarding the postponement of the municipal elections.

In all recent confidence votes, the minister has received confidence. In practice, all representatives of the governing parties have always voted for the confidence of the minister.

The exception was voting Timo Soinin for participating in an anti-abortion event. In that vote, a few representatives of the government partner coalition voted no.

Vilhelm Junnila’s vote of confidence was very exceptional in this sense. Not a single representative of the governing party Rkp voted for Junnila’s confidence.

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja HenrikssonMinister for Europe and Ownership Guidance Anders Adlercreuz and the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist expressed that they have no confidence in their ministerial colleague.

Never before in the history of Finland has there been a situation where ministers vote no confidence in their colleagues.

This will have an effect Petteri Orpon (kok) to the internal dynamics of the government.

Major however, the difference between Junnila and previous votes of confidence is that the other votes have been about the actions of the minister. That is, about how the minister in question has carried out his duties.

Former foreign minister Timo Soini opposes abortion. But that’s why he didn’t face a vote of confidence in the parliament. The reason for the vote of no confidence was that he participated in an anti-abortion event while serving as foreign minister, which gave the impression that he represented Finland’s official line at the event.

In Junnila’s case, it’s not about taking care of the ministerial task – because she hasn’t had time to take care of it yet.

It’s about Junnila as a person.

Junnila is on social media several times flirted with far-right and neo-Nazi symbols. Although he himself has justified them as humor – the explanation is not good. On the contrary, researchers by dismissing Nazi references as humor is very traditional radical right-wing communication.

On Wednesday, the parliament voted on whether Vilhelm Junnila is even suitable as a minister.

Constitution According to section 22, “the public authority must secure the realization of fundamental rights and human rights”. This “public authority” referred to in that section is the Government, i.e. the government.

Junnila, on the other hand, is a member of the Government Council – which, according to the constitution, should ensure the realization of human rights.

It is therefore reasonable to ask whether a person who flirts with gassing, Hitler salutes and other neo-Nazi references can serve as a minister in the government.

According to the members of the Communist Party, apparently it is possible. The entire parliamentary group of the coalition voted for Junnila’s confidence. Three members of the coalition were absent.

One of the absentees was a member of parliament from the coalition Ben Zyskowicz, who was present at the session but did not vote.

Zyskowicz justified the matter by the fact that Junnila’s Hitler references were not about any teenage stupidity. Junnila joked about it just a few years ago.

“In my opinion, that was reason enough that I could not vote him a vote of confidence,” Zyskowicz stated.

However, Zyskowicz did not vote no confidence in Junnila.

“This government does not have a common value base, it has a common mission,” Zyskowicz said on Wednesday in parliament after the vote.

Because of this task, the members of the coalition are ready to allow Junnila to continue in the government.

The chairman of the coalition, Petteri Orpo, spoke in the same vein at his own press conference.

According to Orpo, the government is about a “marriage of common sense”, the purpose of which is to put the economy in order, solve the social security crisis and curb climate change. So take care of the task mentioned by Zyskowicz.

In itself, the orphan should be thanked for his honesty. Matters are clearly more important to the coalition than values ​​- and admittedly, the coalition has traditionally profiled itself as a pragmatic manager of affairs.

However, it is something completely different from what Orpo spoke at, for example, the convention’s principle program seminar in 2017.

Orphan said in a 2017 speech in speech, that pragmatism is a good thing in itself. But, according to him, politics must not be just that.

“The moral basis of the entire existence of a political movement is that it has an ideology and a world of values, on the basis of which it forms its position and also solves problems,” Orpo said and continued:

“Values ​​are not just a list of words that are appended to speeches. They are nautical charts that help you navigate even when the fog of daily questions and situations that fall on you covers the big lines.”

Orpo’s marine card showed on Wednesday that Junnila can continue in the board. Because the government has it mission.

Orphan said that he had a “serious conversation” with Junnila before Wednesday’s vote and that he had given her a warning. According to Orpo, you cannot act in ministerial duties the way Junnila has acted.

But Junnila hasn’t even had time to work as a minister yet.

Wednesday’s vote was about Junnila’s actions before her ministerial appointment. And so, above all, whether he is even suitable to be a minister.

Besides, Junnila’s neo-Nazi flirtation has been known for a long time. And the coalition has certainly been aware of it.

The coalition already knew last week and earlier what kind of politician Junnila is. Orpo must have known the matter particularly well, because both are from the same electoral district of Varsinais-Suomen.

So what exactly did Orpo warn Junnila about on Wednesday?

Junnila feels like riding strongly with two strollers.

Junnila is written by more than ten years of blog posts on his website. They are very factual writings that comment on different aspects of politics. Junnila has clearly tried to profile herself as an issue politician.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, he has flirted with neo-Nazi references.

Junnila obviously wants to be a politician. But at the same time, he is trying to gather votes from far-right circles. At least this is what the arrangement strongly looks like.

In the last few days, Junnila has said many times to get rid of all extremist thinking. And has said that he has never been a member of any far-right organization.

If that’s the case, then why on earth has he been repeatedly throwing out questionable humor on social media?

Junnila has not answered this basic question.

Correction 28.6. 7:25 p.m.: In the vote regarding Alexander Stubb and the management registers, it was an intermediate question, which practically targeted the confidence of the entire government.