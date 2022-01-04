Comment Veikkaus presented player data compiled on the basis of only two months as proof of its responsibility – However, perhaps the most important aspect was exhausted

THL’s head of research on the disadvantages of gambling sums it up: “As the reform of the Lottery Act is currently underway and is being discussed in Parliament, there is a strong doubt about the attempt to influence it.”

The day’s press conference will present Veikkaus’ responsibility measures aimed at reducing problem gambling.

Blacksmith great. But how does Veikkaus increase responsibility? With mandatory identification and the possibility to set a play ban. There have been loss limits for some slot machine games in September.

Sounds familiar and for a reason, as the measures were not invented by Veikkaus but will in any case become mandatory with the new Lottery Act. Measures has been considered insufficient and to support Veikkaus’ position from the moment the government’s proposal was announced in September. The starting point for the law reform is to secure the state’s gambling revenues.

For example, there is no intervening in the distributed placement of vending machines, though researchers have found a connection between the location of the vending machines and the poverty of the area.

On Tuesday At the press conference, Veikkaus’ experts presented a wide range of responsibility figures and curves, as well as numerical data from September to October.

However, the information was selected.

A significant portion of gambling money comes from people who have a gambling problem or who gamble at the risk level. However, Veikkaus aims to show that a typical player is responsible. Therefore, it was said at the event that a typical weekly customer spends little money on Veikkaus games. In this customer group, the median consumption is about eight euros and the average is 22 euros per week.

On the other hand, no figures were given for the weekly consumption of the most playing group.

Head of Research on Gambling Disorders at the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Anne Salonen describes the information presented by Veikkaus as “rather vague and early” and states that he is critical of it.

“As the reform of the Lottery Act is currently underway and is being discussed in Parliament, there is a strong doubt about the attempt to influence it,” says Salonen.

Pools based on its two-month data, the loss limits “cut down on problem gambling” and “help players regulate their own consumption”.

In some situations, play will no longer be possible unless the player has set limits for himself. You can choose the limits, but they can be up to € 500 per day and € 2,000 per month. The limit has been criticized as far too high.

“ Will a player who hits the € 2,000 limit stop playing?

According to Veikkaus, their player data shows that about 400 players a month hit the 2,000-euro limit.

Perhaps the most important thing, however, was the exhaustion of the show: will a player who hits the € 2,000 limit stop playing?

THL’s Salonen says that based on research, it is known that few Finns play one type of game. As long as the limit does not apply to all games, the player can only change the game.

Loss limits are available for fast-paced online games and physical, fast-paced slot machines.

For example, mandatory loss limits do not apply to poker at Feel Vegas venues. At Casino Helsinki, limits are not mandatory in any game, and the same goes for the Tampere casino.

Likewise, you can still buy both coupon games and scratch cards wholesale without restrictions.

The question arises: if the loss limit can be circumvented so easily, is it even the right limit?

Setting a loss limit in slot machines above appears as a small patch over a bleeding open wound. Especially when it is known that the share of those who only play these games is small and even decreased.

In addition Veikkaus said that in two months, gambling has decreased, especially for the elderly.

However, the proportion of seniors in slot machine games is not very high in Finland, although it is so often thought. Seniors may spend more time at the gaming machine at a time, and this creates a visual illusion. According to THL’s research, gambling is most common among 18- to 34-year-olds and young men.

It was also unclear at the press conference how Veikkaus has taken into account the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. Director of Data and Analytics who presented the figures at the press conference Lauri Halkolan According to Veikkaus, it has used “figures adjusted for the effects of the corona epidemic” in its analysis, whatever that means.

So could it be possible that older players still don’t venture into common gaming machines in the Grocery Corridor? In addition, some players have not yet had time to identify, although mandatory identification has begun to be extended to all forms of gambling.

Veikkaus according to them, their accountability measures reduce player losses. In a presentation on Tuesday, a reduction of EUR 500 million was forecast.

How can the permanence of the effects even be assessed with such a short follow-up period?

Halkolak admitted when asked that the changes need to be followed over a long period of time, and the figures he presented just a moment ago are first-hand experiences.

THL’s Salonen reminds us how exceptional the last couple of years have been. The epidemic has affected our lives in ways we may not even recognize yet.

It is also possible that the game behavior has been affected by something completely different instead of the loss limits. Studies have shown a change in young adults’ playing behavior before the epidemic. The way we talk about Veikkaus and gambling has also changed in recent years.

“People are more critical, maybe we have also woken up to the disadvantages of gambling,” says Salonen.

Correction 4.1.2022 at 18.35: The text previously incorrectly stated that mandatory loss limits would not apply to poker, betting and many casino games at Feel Vegas. In reality, the loss limits apply to betting and many casino games but not poker.