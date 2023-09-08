Comment | Veikkaus’ monopoly is wanted to be dismantled, but the preliminary investigation threatens to water down the entire reform

The conclusions of the preliminary study commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior confuse gambling companies and also some of the politicians of the governing parties, writes Marko Lempinen.

Gambling company Veikkaus’ monopoly will almost certainly be broken by the end of 2025 at the latest.

According to the government’s program, Finland would switch to a license system controlled by the authorities, under which foreign gaming companies would be allowed to conduct and market their business in Finland.

The change is historic.

A preliminary report on the options of the new gambling system was created already in the spring, which has now started to be discussed behind the scenes.

Gambling companies interested in the license and some of the politicians of the governing parties are particularly confused by the presentation commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior.

Veikkaus is also among those wondering.

Critics fear that if Harri Sailansen led by the working group were to go through in its current form, it would mean that the basic goal of the license system would not be fulfilled. At the same time, the state could lose significant income.

And playing abroad would not decrease, not to mention the game disadvantages.

Licensing system one of the main goals is to transfer gambling even outside Veikkaus’ current monopoly to the supervision of the authorities.

At the moment, huge masses of money flow to foreign gaming companies, but the Finnish state does not receive a cent from the sums flowing outside the monopoly.

“ Finnish sports eagerly await the opening of the gambling market, because it could substantially increase the sponsorship money received by sports.

However, the costs arising from the adverse effects of gambling remain to be paid by Finns.

Finns are allowed to play games of foreign gambling companies, but the companies are not allowed to advertise in Finland. The licensing system would open a legal way for international companies to market their games here as well.

The model is being sought in Sweden, where dozens of gambling companies already operate under the license system.

In Sweden, license operators account for almost 90 percent of digital gaming, and others only about ten percent. The same relationship is also Finland’s goal.

The Swedish system is considered favorable not only by gambling companies but also by the state. The companies pay an 18 percent tax on their profits, and advertising has not been heavily restricted. The Swedish government receives a considerable amount in license fees and tax revenue.

“Veikkaus has long been in favor of switching to a license system, because the company has not had a monopoly on digital gaming for a long time. About 50 percent of all digital gambling in Finland flows into the coffers of foreign gambling companies,” Vice President of Veikkaus Velipekka Nummikoski resemble.

“Veikkaus’ interests are to get almost all digital gaming into the license system, which has worked well in Sweden. That would happen in Finland as well, if its conditions are reasonable. The conditions must attract international companies to apply for a license en masse, otherwise there is no point in the reform.”

Based on the present presentation, the conditions are not attractive even in Veikkaus’ opinion.

“If the conditions of the preliminary study were accepted as they are, the goal of the license system would not be fulfilled,” Nummikoski sees.

Based on Sailas’ presentation, this would not be realized, because one point of the presentation in particular seems insurmountable for gambling companies: based on that, the companies should not advertise at all in events where minors are present either as spectators, athletes or other actors.

Based on the presentation, the companies would not be able to appear, for example, in the ice hockey SM league matches or in the ski sports Salpausselkä games.

It doesn’t sound believable that a K18 sign would appear at the door of sporting events in the future.

Sports advertising and sponsorship play a decisive role in the market share battle of gambling companies, but the presented model does not seem attractive in the eyes of new players: why pay a license and taxes, when at the same time you can completely legally sell gambling games in Finland bypassing the official system?

For a long time the financial influencer of the line, Harri Sailas, justifies the proposal by saying that the transition to a license system may increase the total consumption of gaming.

He fears that gambling disadvantages will increase.

“This is hardly desirable for anyone other than gambling operators. Because of that, significant restrictions have been placed on marketing in all the comparison countries,” says Sailas.

“Marketing must be moderate and responsible in terms of total amount, scope and visibility. At the same time, however, companies that have acquired a license must have some advantage over other operators. Advertising cannot be categorically prohibited. In the end, it’s a matter of finding the optimal balance.”

Harri Sailas justifies the presentation by saying that switching to a license system might increase the total consumption of gaming.

Responsible combating gambling disadvantages is of course of primary importance. Finland does not need any new gaming problems. Focusing on game disadvantages A gambler according to Finland, there are over a hundred thousand gaming problems.

The problem is already serious, and the opening of the market is feared to make it worse.

It’s another matter entirely, whether the pre-clearance models are the most effective way to combat the threat in this kind of reform.

Many rightly see that if playing past the system continued unchanged or even worsened, it would also become more difficult to deal with game disadvantages.

The idea of ​​the monopoly and the license system is that taking care of the disadvantages of gambling is paid for from the profits of gambling.

If playing around the system increases, and the state does not receive income from it, those who deal with the problems have to pay for it in other ways, i.e. in practice from tax funds.

“We understand that marketing and advertising restrictions taken to the extreme can backfire – in other words, Finland appears as an uninteresting market and there will be no license applications. In that case, advertising and playing outside of licenses will increase,” Sailaskin admits.

Historically the decision is also becoming a hot potato in the government.

The final conditions of the license system are outlined by the government, whose party’s preliminary proposal strongly divides opinions.

Veikkaus’ monopoly has widely benefited both the sports field and artists and scientists.

Still, the political decision-makers seem to be quite unanimously in favor of the change, because Veikkaus has lost its monopoly position in digital gaming, and the amount of gaming abroad is not decreasing at least.

Despite the advertising bans, foreign game companies have found loopholes to advertise their products in Finland, for example through well-known influencers.

The political twist mostly concerns the conditions of the license system.

“The presentation of the Sailas working group is good in itself, but it does not fit the real world in all respects. Consumers must be able to distinguish licensed operators from others, and therefore the advertising of licensed gambling companies must not be cut off too much,” MP Sinuhe Wallinheimo (kok) line.

– The Sailas working group’s presentation is good in itself, but it doesn’t fit the real world in all respects, says Sinuhe Wallinheimo (coordinator).

“I remain anonymous because the government has been in the eye of the storm – and this matter is not yet relevant. In any case, I’m starting from the fact that the fight against gaming disadvantages and therefore the strong restriction of advertising should be at the center”, says a representative of another government party.

In the board a dispute is smouldering already based on the fact that there is no solution that satisfies everyone.

If the focus is on preventing harm, a functioning license system will not emerge. If, on the other hand, the advertising of gambling companies is not restricted, Pelihaitat threatens to increase and this, in turn, may result in significant additional costs for taxpayers.