Comment Valtteri Bottas was right, but it is still worth looking in the mirror

The situation for Mercedes is difficult when Red Bull rolls.

Mercedes was left without a win in the F1 World Championship for the third time in a row as Red Bull continued to dominate.

Max Verstappen took his third victory of the season after rising with a two-stop tactic at the end of Mercedes Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton past.

Bottas roared to the stable in the final stages of the race and wondered why he wasn’t listened to and chose two-stop tactics.

Bottas had grounds for criticism, as in general Mercedes has been able to tailor a winning tactic, at least for Lewis Hamilton.

The reason however, Bottas also has a look in the mirror.

He again clearly missed Hamilton, and the performance against Verstappen left much to be desired.

Bottas made a small mistake at the end of the Mistral straight, which is why Verstappen quickly passed the second-placed Finn.

Had Bottas been able to keep Verstappen even behind the lap longer, Hamilton would have had a good chance of taking the win.

Now the full points pot went to the worst competitor, which is not much of a laugh at Mercedes.