Comment | Valtteri Bottas was confusingly behind his young teammate

4.6. 18:14 | Updated 4.6. 18:58

Formula The 2023 season of the first teams has become boring for the Red Bull team and especially Max Verstappen’s management. The F1 race in Barcelona did not change this, even though the Mercedes team cheered up.

In addition, in Finnish terms, the season is becoming quite a pancake in the style of the last part of the season. Valtteri Bottas The Alfa Romeo team has not become a mid-level team, but is one of the worst teams in the series.

In addition, the internal order of the stable threatens to change for the young Chinese Zhou Guanyun in favor. Zhou has been improving little by little, especially in qualifying, but now he was outright superior to Bottas in the race: Zhou ninth, Bottas 19th.

Bottas stated after the race that there is something wrong with the car, but he doesn’t know what the cause is. In Barcelona, ​​with the exception of Zhou, the cars with Ferrari engines were in trouble, so there may be a partial explanation. Since Zhou had it going, there must be other reasons.

With Bottas there is still next season left in the contract with Alfa Romeo. He should find something new and especially return clearly as the team’s number one driver, if the Finn dreams of a further place in the future Audi-led team.