Comment | Valtteri Bottas spends the night and collects sympathies, but the going on the track is rough

If the pace does not gradually improve, how long will Bottas be able to smile at everyone, asks HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Formula top Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas is a sympathetic character with a funny mustache. Sometimes he also wears a fisherman’s hat.

In addition, outside of the competitions, the well-behaved native of Nastola appears in the Yökylä program, praises the Pelicans, participates in cycling events and is involved in many kinds of businesses, the newest of which seems to be the gluten-free pizza mopo in Espoo starting in the summer.

Bottas however, the main job is driving a formula car on tracks around the world. It’s a tough job.

However, Bottas says that the mood is more relaxed than the top team Mercedes. Bottas kindly answers questions after the race, even though there is almost nothing to tell posterity about the race itself.

The opening of the season brought a few WC points. Since then, nothing has really come of it, so the same trend has continued as at the end of last season. The only difference is that last season’s failed starts haven’t happened.

On Sunday, on the street track in Azerbaijan, Bottas did fall into the jumbo a little after the start, but it was not due to the initial acceleration, where Bottas passed one car. After that, Bottas’ car became a bowling ball, which was knocked to the side of the track, from where the Finn continued his journey at the tail of the queue.

At this point, it should be emphasized that the main culprit of the crawling on the track is not Bottas, but the Alfa Romeo team, which has sunk into a dead end.

If the pace does not gradually improve, how long can Bottas manage to smile at everyone, maintain a relaxed look and kindly answer the questions that come along. Or is it the case that when the jet takes off from the race site, the F1 race is instantly forgotten.