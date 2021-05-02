Comment Valtteri Bottas has to find more arrogance and Kimi Räikkönen stops staring at the pieces

Was Bottas’ pace so slow that nothing could be done, writes HS’s sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Formula the number one Portuguese World Cup was a little unnecessarily familiar story Valtteri Bottas with regard to. Stable friend Lewis Hamilton and Redbullin Max Verstappen were above and Bottas did not seem to have the fins to challenge them.

Bottas certainly had problems with the tires at the beginning of the race and after the tire change the sensor was annoyed. But: when Hamilton and Verstappen tried to overtake, they both passed as if in a round to be overtaken.

Was Bottas’ pace so weak that nothing could be done? When the point begins again with reflections on next season’s stable seats, brisk arrogance would be hard currency. Bottas should find an updated version of Bottas 2.0 a couple of years ago, which was rude from the start of the season both on and off the track.

What aboutKimi Raikkonen? Errors happen to even experienced drivers, but was it necessary to study “some pieces” by the start of the second round, as Räikkönen said after the race.

The good thing about this was that a collision with a teammate’s rear tire only led to the car breaking down. That situation could have been worse.