Thursday, September 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Comment | Ultra Bra came back with a huge publicity stunt, but Joel Melasniemi’s uncertain expression left the most puzzled

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Comment | Ultra Bra came back with a huge publicity stunt, but Joel Melasniemi’s uncertain expression left the most puzzled
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ultra Bra announced the location and schedule of their comeback concert. It remains to be seen if it will be the only one.

It must to say that Ultra Bra, also called a communist band, dominates marketing. A week ago, the band started social media insinuations by publishing videos on their Facebook and Instagram pages. The videos showed the iconic yellow Raincoat and other clues related to a possible return. The updates received buzz among fans, but also criticism.

#Comment #Ultra #Bra #huge #publicity #stunt #Joel #Melasniemis #uncertain #expression #left #puzzled

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]