Comment | Ultra Bra came back with a huge publicity stunt, but Joel Melasniemi’s uncertain expression left the most puzzled

Comment|Ultra Bra announced the location and schedule of their comeback concert. It remains to be seen if it will be the only one.

It must to say that Ultra Bra, also called a communist band, dominates marketing. A week ago, the band started social media insinuations by publishing videos on their Facebook and Instagram pages. The videos showed the iconic yellow Raincoat and other clues related to a possible return. The updates received buzz among fans, but also criticism.

