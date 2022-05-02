Comment Ukraine is also defended by older men, and it can be an advantage over Russia

The average age of Russian soldiers is 20-25 years. Ukrainian fighters are a dozen years older. The difference is significant.

Its sees the Kiev region and the streets of Lviv. It can be seen at Ukrainian railway stations. You can see it from the essence of men in uniform.

And you can see it repeatedly in the news: Ukraine’s troops are served by a lot of soldiers who have left behind the silage years of their youth. Sometimes the fighters are very mature.

“According to a Western military source, Russian soldiers in Ukraine are on average 20-25 years old, compared to 30-35 years for Ukrainians,” the British newspaper wrote. Financial Times in the early weeks of the war.

In parallel reported by HS supplier Jussi Konttinen in a recent article: “The average age of Ukrainian troops is 35 years, while Russia is sending young people to war.”

Container and photographer Mika Ranta encountered a 55-year-old lieutenant colonel at a Ukrainian military hospital who is fighting in a special force as part of a group of 15 experienced fighters.

There are other examples of the age structure of the soldiers defending Ukraine in international news. News agency AFP told the weekend about the 81st Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, whose soldiers were returning from the front to Kramatorsk to get some rest from time to time.

AFP told the 21-year-old lieutenant Jevgen “Samson” from Samoilov, who in the winter completed an officer course at the Odessa Military Academy. The Russian invasion interrupted his studies, and now Samoilov is leading a company of 130 soldiers. Many of the soldiers under Samoilov’s command are twice his age, according to AFP.

Ukrainian soldiers on a truck platform last Saturday near Kramatorsk.

In Ukraine, one cannot fail to notice how the whole nation has mobilized behind a common cause – if not by fighting hand in hand, for example by participating in the collection and delivery of aid. This is done regardless of gender and age.

Men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country in Ukraine. Men at the upper end of the age bracket are often in the area defense forces, which may mean ancillary tasks such as being on roadblocks.

Suddenly one might think that differences in the age structure of Russian and Ukrainian forces would work in the attacker’s favor.

In his twenties, a person is at the peak of his physical development. Speed ​​and endurance are on average better than those in their thirties, let alone adults.

However, this is not so straightforward. The age structure of the troops may even be an asset to the Ukrainians.

The Russians the young men have been sent to war, the purpose of which they may have no idea. This is probably part of the reason for the moral hazard, for which Russian forces have left a wealth of evidence behind.

Young soldiers are also more easily commanded in the mouth of the death. Thousands of Russians in their twenties may have been trapped in their tanks because incompetent or even negligent officers have told them to proceed in a silly manner.

In Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, there is no ambiguity about the purpose of the war. Motivation is quite different from that of Russians, and it is not age-related in itself.

Many Ukrainians, especially those over 25, have one more advantage over Russian attackers: military experience. Hundreds of thousands have been on one or more missions in the trenches of eastern Ukraine. There has been a war in eastern Ukraine since 2014, although not as fiercely as it is now.

Important – although difficult to verify – is the effect of the life situation on the fighting will of the thirties and forties.

Personal stakes have increased with age. The idea of ​​defending the home may have widened.

There may be a spouse, there may be children, there may be a detached house, that is, a private home, there may be a mortgage, there may be a board membership in a sports club, there may be strong ties with friends over the years, there may be a stronger sense of roots.

The thirties have accumulated life experience that the twenties cannot yet have. Life experience promotes cool deliberation, that is, eliminates clutter.

The thirties no longer think they are immortal.