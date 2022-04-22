Comment Ugly hockey is played in the new hall in Tampere – white ice becomes sad

Tampere’s new hall could set an example and remove ads from the ice, but it still won’t work, writes HS sports journalist Ari Pusa.

Tampereen the new Nokia Arena will play ugly hockey, as it does at all other domestic puck league venues.

The reason for ugly hockey is in the ads painted on the surface of the ice. Even in the Nokia arena, the color world is a mess when it comes to combining players’ costumes with multicolored ice ads.

So it would be time to clean up domestic hockey.

Tests turn specifically to the modern hallmark of Tampere. Game events can already be digitized on large screens, from which the viewer can see, for example, the stroke speed of a player’s shot.

On the surface, state-of-the-art technology and digitalisation are not quite up to date. The roof of Tampere’s new ice rink has lighting technology that could be used to project advertisements on the surface of the ice in some way during game breaks.

That way, hockey could be played on white ice, like in the NHL League in North America. Even there, the ice is not completely clean of advertisements, but they are not to the detriment, as in Finland.

Advertisers and sponsors are an integral part of commercial sports, that’s not the point. However, for advertisers, digital advertising would seem to be more beneficial than detrimental.

White ice would increase the enjoyment of the spectator and the players.

An ad drawn on the ice during game breaks will be better remembered than a pattern painted on its surface.

In Finland, the digitization of ice advertisements is currently only possible in the Nokia Arena and later in the renovated ice rink in Rauma.

Äijänsuo will start playing at the latest on the eve of the next league season in the led trough, where spectators can also be offered new experiences and effects on the ice, on the sides of the trough and in the corridors of the ice rink.

This is a project worth more than one million euros, the costs of which will be borne by the club’s funders and supporters. The cost will be spread over several years, but Rauma Luko can afford it.

In other Finnish league locations, importing an ice rink into the full digital age can live on for years to come.

In the Nokia Arena ice advertisements are the responsibility of the event organizer. The initiative to play with clean ice should therefore come from the hall’s main users, Tappara and Ilves.

CEO of Nokia Arena Marko Hurme tells HS that at least he will flag for clean ice as display technology develops even further.

“Absolutely. I hope we go in that direction. The edges of the tray can already be cleaned at the touch of a button, ”says Hurme.

Tappara and TPS will play their second final match in the puck league in Turku on Saturday. Tappara won the first encounter in Tampere with goals 2–1. The third final will be played at Nokia-Arena on Monday.

Read more: The finest arena in Finland completely enchanted the people of Tampere, and even everyday evenings became a mere public celebration: “This raises the bar quite high”

Read more: The giant hall project Garden Helsinki has faced an astonishing amount of adversity – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “will affect everything”

Read more: Tappara’s solvers came to the extremes when Levtchi shot his spring first and Kuusela the winning goal

Read more: Tappara’s superiority was the poison for TPS, who crashed 2-1:

Read more: Here is the most interesting young player in the league finals – Mikael Pyyhti comes from a sports family whose youngest brothers are on their way to become professionals in the rock-hard Serie A

Read more: Everyone knows what a grandmother means, but its origin is a surprise to many: “I’ve been completely in the dark about it leaving here”