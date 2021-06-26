Comment Uefa cannot defend equality on paper alone – Values ​​are made true in the fields

The encounter between Germany and Hungary highlighted the rights of sexual minorities, writes Lotta Loikkanen, HS’s sports journalist.

Politics and sports should not be confused. This eloquent statement is often heard first when value choices are required of sports organizations.

So something other than social media campaigns or online training.

As a recent example, the relationship between politics and sport has been messed up by the European Football Association (Uefa), which has had to explain its equality policies.

In progress At the European Football Championships, the city of Munich wanted to illuminate the Allianz arena with a rainbow flag for the Germany-Hungary match on Wednesday.

The city’s desire was driven by a law passed by the Hungarian parliament in June that prohibits making content about homosexuality, gender correction, or “anomalous gender identity” available to minors.

The enlightenment was not carried out because, according to Uefa, it would have been a political gesture.

As if human rights were defended in a party book.

When criticism began to come, Uefa changed its logo to the colors of the rainbow on social media with a text saying that “for Uefa, the rainbow is not a political symbol but a sign of our strong commitment to a pluralistic and tolerant society”.

If anyone, then this stinks of a political slogan.

Uefa slipped in from the right wing and scored. It was done by the captain of the German team Manuel Neuer with his armband, a protester who ran to the field with a rainbow flag, and spectators shouting anti-gay songs.

German the captain stood behind the values ​​promoted by Uefa on social media. Players are individuals who can – and have – raised – human rights on football fields.

It’s bold, but is it right to leave these things to athletes?

It seems easier for Uefa to investigate the excesses that have occurred than to prevent them.

The same organization has also received criticism for how toothless the eradication of racism from the fields has been.

Politics the phrase not to be confused with sports tries to direct you to look elsewhere, to demand action from someone else.

Conversation and responsibility want to be diverted away from sports fields, somewhere in the clutches of handsome stone houses.

The transfer of responsibility will not help, as we are in a situation where sports organizations are increasingly required to follow value guidelines.

And the fact that they also stand behind them.

Equality plans can be written or campaigns implemented in an organization how and wherever, but in reality they are built where they happen. As in sports competitions, for example.