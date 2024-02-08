Comment | Tyson Fury was forced to retire – that's why the super fight can no longer be postponed

Fury started his mellow because rumors began to circulate that he might not fight at all again, writes sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Boxing the heavyweight division hasn't had an undisputed champion in over 20 years, and not at all in four major boxing federations. Lennox Lewis was the tri-union champion for a few years starting in 1999.

Now they have been trying to organize a super match for how long. At first it was planned Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's match between, but when Joshua lost his three championship belts (WBA, WBO and IBF) For Oleksander Usykthen the meeting between Fury (WBC) and Usyk has been discussed.

And nothing is going to come of it.

The first attempt was “already” for last April, but finally one date was agreed on, December 23rd.

For some reason, at the end of October, Fury took on the freestyle champion Francis Ngannouta against – and was in trouble. It was clear that Fury was not ready for the World Championship fight less than two months later. So the match was postponed a couple of months, to February 17th.

And how did it happen: Fury got a wound above his eye in training just a couple of weeks before the World Cup match. Another transfer: now the match should be on May 18, but there is no guarantee that it will happen.

Although Fury has been a brake here, he started his traditional flipping show on Wednesday. Now he boasts that he has a five-fight plan: first twice Usyk, then twice Joshua and once more Ngannou.

And of course he promises to screw everyone up when he comes. Oh yeah.

Fury began to mellow as rumors began to swirl that he might not fight again at all. Fury has “quit” before, but now he assures that there are no such plans.

Really, Fury is in a must-win slot if he dreams of the undisputed champion title. He had to agree to fight Usyk no later than May 18, because Usyk's IBF championship expires at that time.

If Fury is still struggling, Usyk will fight something else (Joshua or the IBF number one contender Filip Hrgović) against at least for the IBF championship. On the other hand, it would know with certainty that the meeting between Usyk and Fury would move to the distant future or practically cease completely.

Why this is particularly so difficult for Fury?

Being injured can be the real reason, but Fury is also quite a stubborn person, whose red thread is often missing.

In addition, Fury definitely noticed in the Ngannou match that he is nowhere near the match condition with which he would challenge Usyk.

What about Usyk? He was preparing for the World Cup match in Spain and at the same time, on January 28, a daughter was born to him in Ukraine. Usyk doesn't seem to take stress from anything.

“I am happy because now I am going to Ukraine. I see both my daughter and my wife. I go to my church and pray. A bit of rest and back to the training camp”, Usyk stated the BBC by.

Usyk says he doesn't even focus on whether Fury will face him in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“To fight Tyson or not to fight Tyson. It doesn't matter to me. I just want a match for the undisputed championship.”

Usyk's calm nature probably annoys Fury immensely.