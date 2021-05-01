Comment Two things suggest that the Bottas race in Portimão is becoming really sweaty

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were really fast on time.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas took his first pole position in the F1 season when he was the fastest in the final leg of the time trials in Portimão, Portugal.

The difference between a teammate Lewis to Hamilton was finally only 0.007 seconds. Red Bull drove to the third box Max Verstappen 0.398 seconds slower than Bota.

Two things suggest, however, that there will be a really sweaty battle for Bottas from Sunday’s race.

Although Bottas leaves the pile, driving Hamilton by far the fastest time of all time trials. He pushed into second place with his best attempt at 1.17,968 during the round, which is as much as 0.380 seconds faster than Bottas in his piling time.

In addition, the difference with Verstappen is probably not quite as large as seen in the results list. Namely, the Dutchman drove in the third section for a time that would have been enough for the pile, but he barely crossed the track boundaries, and the time was abandoned.

A lot will be decided on the start, and now Bottas is bound to succeed. Otherwise, the success of the time trial will remain just a nice memory.