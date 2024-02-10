Comment | Two performances stood out the most in the UMK final, see the videos of the dress rehearsals

10.2. 17:45 | Updated 10.2. 22:06

Tampere

To Tampere Dress rehearsals for the New Music Competition were held at Nokia Arena on Saturday afternoon. It featured the same stage show in its entirety, which will be seen tonight on TV1 and Yle Areena starting at 9 p.m.

HS was at the Nokia Arena following the general exercises with other Finnish and international media.

Those seeking the position of Eurovision representative Sini Sabotage with a song Peel mewith the song Cyan Kicks Dancing With Demons, Jesse Mark's with a song Glow, Mikael Gabriel mixed Nublu with a song Vox populi, Sara Siipola with a song Shit, Sex man with a song Mania and Windows95 man mixed Henri Piispanen with a song No Rules.

On the spot two of the stage performances are especially fondly remembered: Sara Siipola and Windows95man.

Siipola's song Shit represents the power ballad genre, and its stage performance is performed quite simply but elegantly. The fear in advance was that Siipola's performance would be boring. Even though it's a music competition, the stage show has to have something visually distinctive that sticks in people's minds.

Sara Siipola in Saturday's dress rehearsal performance.

Shit succeeds in this task very well. The clearest visual element of the stage is a single lamp that rises, falls and rotates around Siipola. The show was clearly made especially for TV broadcast, but its drama is well conveyed on the spot as well. Lighting creates a great overall impression.

Compared to many other shows, Siipola's show looks the most like every detail has been carefully considered. Siipola's song also sounds very good, as we agreed to assume in advance. If you want to develop something to improve the performance, you could do some kind of ending with, for example, pyrotechnics.

Major the surprise is Windows95man. Of course, it's completely in the eye of the beholder whether it sinks Teemu Keisterin and Henri Piispanen Hawthorn humor or Does it feel more bothersome.

The great thing about the show is definitely that things are not left half-way. For example, one could have hoped for even more destruction and confusion from the stage show of Portion Boys, who were responsible for the humor part last year, and Windows95man's show really offers that.

The stage is dominated by a giant egg made of denim, from which the artist himself hatches. The story of the show is the hunt for lost jeans shorts. The finish with the denim flares is exactly what you can hope for at best. The bishop's song sounds delightfully good.

In Windows95man's presentation, denim shorts play a big role.

Remember Sini Sabotage, Mikael Gabriel and Nublu and Sexmane especially rely on big stages for stage performances. Sini Sabotage's show relies heavily on costume changes, and a bridge-like platform is also brought onto the stage, on which Sabotage's background dancers perform.

Mikael Gabriel and Nublu mostly perform on top of tall structures during the show, and the visual elements of the background screen are used a lot during the show. The show has a lot of everything, and whether that's a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen.

Sexmane's stage performance is based on a harness. The rapper is connected to four long chains, and he is pulled back and forth with a harness during the performance. The chorus of the song uses the autotune effect, and a large part of it comes from the background during the live broadcast instead of Sexmane's own singing.

The performances of Jesse Markin and Cyan Kicks do not have such big stage structures or special features. Markin's show features his rapping and singing combined with background dancing. Pastel colors are projected onto the background screen.

In the performance of Cyan Kicks, the band performs in the same outfits as in the music video, but unfortunately the pouring rain familiar from the music video has not been included in the stage show. The whole thing is quite a traditional rock band show. Cyan Kicks' performance also comes to life, especially in TV pictures. Soloist Susanna Alexandra the song sounds very good.