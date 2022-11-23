Comment | Trump demands blind obedience from his subordinates, but the authorities also have to bite the hand that feeds them

The Supreme Court decided that Donald Trump’s tax information must be handed over to Congress. The procrastination ended a moment too soon for Trump, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Ville Similä.

Damn itformer President of the United States Donald Trump lost in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the US Treasury Department to hand over Trump’s tax records to the House of Representatives.

But what was this all about?

Maybe just The most passionate Followers of American politics can memorize the lawsuits and investigations against Trump.

There have been examinations, lawsuits, official criminal charges and attempts of such on top of each other and overlapping against Trump.

Two separate high-profile legal proceedings are now underway: Trump is suspected of possessing presidential administration documents after his term in office. A House committee is investigating the events of the takeover of Capitol Hill, in which Trump played a central role.

The highest the court decision is not related to either of these. It dates back to 2019. A Democrat in the House of Representatives demanded Trump’s tax information from the Treasury Department because he suspected that he had reduced the value of his holdings to evade taxes.

Trump has fought the lawsuits, as is his right. The success has been good.

The strategy of Trump’s legal army is to delay. Trump challenges the decisions and raises counterclaims at every possible point. This has been the case for three and a half years already, even though in principle Trump’s tax information is subject to exactly the same requirement as all citizens.

The procrastination ended a moment too soon for Trump.

The Democrats won a landslide victory in the November midterm elections, but the Republicans still narrowly won the House of Representatives.

The new House of Representatives begins in January. Republicans have a narrow majority there. If Trump’s last request for a delay had been granted, the Republican House of Representatives would have been able to bury the case.

boot to see what the disclosure of tax information means.

It is not certain that the House of Representatives will release the information. And even if you do make it public, the content won’t necessarily offer big surprises. The newspaper The New York Times already found out in 2020 that Trump has not paid federal income tax at all for many years.

The decision itself is a positive thing.

The triumphs of Trump’s presidency were his judicial appointments. With his appointments, Trump made the Supreme Court clearly more right-wing, perhaps even for decades. Trump also changed his supporters in the lower federal courts.

This in itself is routine for all US presidents. The difference is that Trump demands blind obedience from his subordinates – and he really seems to keep everyone he has ever appointed under him.

In a rule of law, the judiciary and authorities must be independent of political power. They must also be ready to bite the hand that feeds them.

Trump’s the appointments have clearly affected the administration of justice. In June, the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights, a decades-long dream of conservatives.

However, Trump does not seem to have given the judiciary any lapdogs.

In early autumn, Trump lost the dispute over the handling of his document case. The bottom line is that Trump’s attempts to undermine the results of the presidential election he lost failed.

The system works. It says a lot about the chaos caused by Trump that this kind of thing needs to be emphasized separately.