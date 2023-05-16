Comment | Tre Kronor’s new coach talk seems ridiculous

Sweden’s narrow victory would suggest that Leijonat and Tre Kronor would have been evenly matched, but the truth behind the result is different, writes Teemu Suvinen from Tampere.

15.5. 23:01

Tampere

Tre Kronor’s head coach Sam Hallam threatened before the match to MTV Urheilu that he knew how to break Leijonat, who play an “unlucky passing game”.

After Monday night’s tussle, Hallam’s words look like ludicrous platitudes, even though Sweden did win on penalties.

It’s even surprising how Hallam dared to make such bold statements. Hallam’s Sweden seemed so surprisingly weak in the Nokia Arena, especially until the middle of the match.

Sweden’s victory would suggest that Leijonat and Tre Kronor would have been evenly matched, but the truth behind the result is different. Leijonat was the more dominant team for most of the match and created significantly more goal chances than their opponents on even pitches.

Tre Kronor tried to unsettle Leijons by alternating between aggressive and passive grappling, but understanding this did not cause any difficulties for the Leijons’ defenders. Threatening Hallam to block the wings and suffocate the Lions’ game didn’t work at all.

The Lions – contrary to what Hallam expected – easily moved out of their own area, either with quick starts or with a delay.

In this respect Jukka Jalonen showed the new Tre Kronor coach the locker room.

Sweden has shaped its game closer to the Lions’ way of playing, but at least for now it was still clearly behind.

Braggart of course, we have to share Sweden’s patience. The Lions rolled into Sweden’s territory time and time again and could have created more chances if Tre Kronor’s patience had failed. Hallam’s handprint can be seen in that – Sweden no longer falters when defending stupidly like it used to by Johan Garpenlöv in coaching.

The lions’ performance was quite convincing as a whole, but the inefficiency is definitely starting to bother the team.

Mikko Rantanen for example, has unexpectedly fumbled in fake spots, from which he has definitely finished in NHL bowls. Kaapo Kako the pain of scoring, on the other hand, has moved from the buckets to the national team as well. Kasperi Kapanen too starts looking for a reward for his entrepreneurial spirit and good deeds.

Next, Leijon faces four lighter opponents, so the team has plenty of time to gain confidence.

Tre Kronor’s Hallam, on the other hand, still has something to prove after some tough talk.