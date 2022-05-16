Comment Top players released from the NHL – can Jukka Jalonen take as many as nine defenders to the Lions?

The Dallas Stars season ended in the first round of the playoffs when the Calgary Flames won the decisive seventh match. Dallas will be played by three defenders, each of whom would be a clear confirmation to the Lions playing at home.

Atmosphere Around the lions ’free playgrounds, it electrified early Monday morning.

The Calgary Flames knocked out the Dallas Stars in the playoffs, so the season for three defenders and two strikers in the League League is over.

It is Dallas that has been at the heart of the debate when the fate of the vacancies in the Lion has been considered. Defenders Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpää as well as the attacker Roope Hintz would all be clear confirmations to the Lions.

Joel Kivirantak too was on the 2019 World Cup team after grabbing a spot through a long camp. However, Kiviranta is a player in the lower chains in terms of profile, so he can hardly be seen in Tampere during the competition.

Based on the final game, the Lions ’choice of Dallas seems to be limited to defenders. Roope Hintz was unable to play the seventh game in the Calgary and Dallas series.

It would be a great wonder if Hintz would then be allowed to come to Tampere to play.

Heiskanen and Lindell are Finland’s absolute defense elite. If the NHL had let its players into the Olympics, the duo would have been on the team without a word of criticism.

The 2019 world champion Hakanpää would probably have fit into the team as well. In all three, the contract will run for even more periods.

With traditional thinking, there is only room for another, as it is customary to go through the races with eight defenders and 14 strikers.

In this case, only one kit can be accommodated. Preference is given to Heiskanen, whose skating power and ability to support attacks adds one dimension to the Lions’ game at once.

Would be the head coach Jukka Jalonen ready to compromise on the principle of eight Packs if both Heiskanen and Lindell are available?

Although Lindell will be behind Heiskanen in making the selection, he would be the team’s second-best defender with a clear difference to the next.

In such a figure, there would be a risk of injury to two strikers during the Games. Then the chains would be missing or the defender would have to move to the attacker’s plot when there was only one extra attacker involved.

Dallas trio in addition, the season is over in Los Angeles as well From Olli Määtä. Määttä played great games last year as Jalonen’s credit package, but the contract is interrupted this year, which reduces the likelihood of her racing trip.

In addition to Kiviranta, the season in the NHL is over in Pittsburgh From Kasperi Kapaseltwhen the New York Rangers were stronger in the decisive seventh match.

Although Kapas’s contract expires this season and he is a limited free agent.

Kapanen’s rest of the season was awkward, but at least his trip to Jalonen’s group does not stick to common experiences either.

Kapanen rounded out the winning goal for Young Lions in the early meters of 2016 in the finals of the under-20 home races. Even then, Jukka Jalonen was coaching behind the bench.

