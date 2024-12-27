Dhe Bundesliga winter break is a comparatively new invention. That’s surprising, because there used to be more snow and ice, it was colder because there was less CO₂ in the air, and the lawns were heated already registered as a patentbut had not yet become widespread. Nevertheless, the old heroes played undaunted: When Mönchengladbach beat Schalke 11-0 on a blanket of snow at the beginning of January 1967 (three goals from Heynckes, two goals from Netzer), it was also because the Borussia team had previously rubbed the soles of their shoes with spirit and therefore remained more steadfast . Anyone who leafs through Bundesliga chronicles during the holidays also knows that the game between Nuremberg and Stuttgart in 1964 was even There was once a New Year’s Day game in Germany. In the winter of 78/79, a total of 46 games were canceled due to the pitch being unplayable. “January once again shows the limits of the all-weather sport of football,” said an ARD man into the microphone at the time.