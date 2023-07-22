Comment | Toni Korkeakunnas watched the victory in the shed, but is there enough time for the championship

The two previous coach changes give different pictures of the possibility of success, writes Heikki Miettinen.

HJK’s and the new head coach Toni Korkeakunnsen the honeymoon is proceeding cautiously. Korkeakunnas watched HJK’s game from a familiar place – the club’s stadium.

Korkeakunnas received a red card and suspension in the last match of last season. When he did not coach in the Veikkausliiga in the early season, the suspension came into force on Saturday.

Against Ilves, the Klubi’s game featured patterns built by Korkeakunnas. Assistant coach Ossi Virta led the game, Korkeakunnas melted away his suspension.

Even though the responsibility for the game lay with Virra, Korkeakunnas has to pick up HJK’s game piece by piece. During the first week, attacking and breaking through the middle have been practiced. Not all the great things were on offer yet – a win after all.

When the Club’s game went sideways for more than three months, a week or two is a short time to change things.

In the first half against Ilves, you could see the same pain as in the earlier matches of the season. The ball moves well but too little dangerously towards the goal.

When SJK won their match, the difference with Seinjoki is four points. KuPS is only one point ahead.

What then it could be Korkeakunnas’ forecast in its new position? If you play for the two previous HJK coach changes, the situation is mostly fifty-fifty.

HJK has had two head coach changes in the last ten years. Sixten Boström won the championship in 2013 and was fired in April 2014.

Mika Lehkosuo took over and immediately won the championship in the fall of the same year.

When Lehkosuo was allowed to leave in May 2019, no Toni Koskela was no longer able to drag the Club to the medal trio. The back distance gave the fifth place in the end.

The next three seasons, 2020, 2021 and 2022, brought HJK and Koskela the championship. The firings followed in July of this year.

Korkeakunnas is trying to correct the wrong course. There is a little distance to the top of the series, but not impossible.

The most difficult is that there is not much time either. The season is long, and you can’t afford big huts.

If nothing else, the setting guarantees a delicious football autumn.