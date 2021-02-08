Comment Tom Brady has now risen to the Gretzky level at the latest – Mahomes’ reputation has been hit again and is almost impossible to repair

Failure in an impossible task will always be used against Patrick Mahomes, writes Mikko Pajala.

To a North American an integral part of the sport is the debate over who is the best ever in each sport.

Basketball friends always call it the best Michael Jordanin, hockey is an even superior number one Wayne Gretzky. In American football, there was no right answer to this question as we moved into the 2010s.

In general, there was a long controversy over the best of his own era: was it Peyton Manning or Tom Brady better than the quarterback of this millennium.

Manning won the second championship of his career in the 2016 season. He understood to leave the fields as the winner, as the best before date had gone some time ago. A year younger, Brady is still going on – not just playing, but winning.

The Manning comparison ended a long time ago. After Super Bowl LV the answer to that bigger question has been locked up for the very future: Brady is the best ever, the Greatest of all time.

Brady won his seventh championship and his fifth most valuable Super Bowl award in this year’s Super Bowl. When could someone rise before an icon capable of such achievements?

One player who would have the prerequisites for this is the losing quarterback of this time’s Super Bowl Patrick Mahomes.

However, the loss of the Super Bowl LV caused a blow to Mahomes ’reputation that can hardly ever be fixed. Compared to Brady, Mahomes will always come up with the fact that during the peak years of his career, he was unable to defeat 43-year-old Brady on the most significant stage.

The situation is somewhat unfair, as the task against the Buccaneers was impossible. Constant pressure forced Mahomes to hurry and flee all the time, and the Chiefs ’admirable attack machine never started.

At the age of 25 Mahomes is likely to have at least 10-15 good years left. It is no longer enough to set Brady off the throne aside from his incredible accomplishments, but Mahomes should come up with an even better one: more championships and more amazing personal stats.

Despite Mahomes ’normal splendor, that won’t come true.

Brady’s position as the best ever is cemented for decades to come. The displacement is hardly still playing in the NFL – possibly he hasn’t even been born yet.