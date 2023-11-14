Comment | Today’s football is changing, and that’s why in Ferran Sibilan Klubi, the slow ones fall on the road to life

In Sibila’s vision of the style of play, it’s about adapting to the evolution of the football world, when successful teams are in constant motion and running strong, writes sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Old the saying goes that the weak fall in the way of life. Accordingly, it could be said that the slow fall on the Klubi’s road. HJK introduced its head coach for next season, a Spaniard Ferran Sibilan on Tuesday, and one of Sibila’s sentences stuck in my head. Sibila said that in order to achieve her and the club’s vision, “the team has to run a lot”.

In Sibila’s vision of playing style, it is about adapting to the evolution of the football world, when successful teams are in constant motion and running, and the most sought after players are fast and running.

According to Sibila, HJK’s future style of play combines running power and ball control. The team has to adapt to different playing styles in Finland and on international fields. That goal is not much different from what the head coach who started this season Toni Koskela set as a goal.

In speeches there were perhaps echoes of the running power from the analysis that an external company did for HJK. According to it, in European football, winning football and winning football clubs show speed in the game.

At the same time, he has to adapt to the goals set by HJK for the club to take the next step. So what does that mean? That’s what the CEO of HJK ​​oy Aki Riihilahti explained after the press conference.

“The next step is to improve international competitiveness and help young players move on from HJK. The game and the players have certain quality criteria and improving them is the number one thing, which then leads to us getting more player sales or points [lohkopeleissä]”, Riihilahti said.

New sports director Vesa Mäken and the handprint of the future head coach Ferran Sibila will soon be seen in the team and future player news. The team now has 27 contracted players, and according to Mäe, the team will have 23–24 players in January.

“As for Sibila’s style of play, we have to have faster and more powerful players. Of course, experienced players with such qualities are welcome to continue,” Mäki said on Tuesday.

It will be a tough game move if Mäki drops the supporters’ beloved players from the team. Roope Risk already left for Ilves, according to sources Valtteri Moren is not getting an extension and Miro Tenho is heading abroad. Has played a good season without a contract extension Jukka Raitala and give the team a lot of experience Atom Tanaka and Perparim Hetemaj.