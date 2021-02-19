Comment THL and government peek at each other veiled, not knowing good for credibility of interest rate recommendations

Why did THL have to gnaw at the credibility of its own recommendations to publicly tell the government about the “toolbox openings” when the department could and has already told this message anyway, HS policy reporter Teemu Luukka asks in his comment.

Thursday there was a special communication between the government and the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

The veiled, short but revealing series of events began when THL recommended that bars, pubs and nightclubs will be completely closed in the metropolitan area as soon as possible and will be closed until 14 March.

This surprised the citizens, but according to the HS, it also surprised many government ministers, despite attempts to keep corona communications unified.

The restaurateurs were appalled and the citizens went astonished. Many might have thought that the government was closing restaurants, which is not the case.

What was special about the recommendation was that THL cannot close restaurants and the government is not preparing a lawwhich could even close restaurants.

So it appealed that already bankrupt entrepreneurs would close their doors themselves.

THL straight itself that the recommendation to close restaurants is not guaranteed to come true.

Head of Department Mika Salminen said later on Thursdaythat THL wanted to show the “gaps in the toolkits” of the tool ranges.

According to the Communicable Diseases Act, THL is responsible for informing about disease matters. One may ask whether THL’s recommendations, which are important to citizens and the management of the epidemic, are the right place to tell about gaps in toolkits.

So it seems that THL wanted to criticize politicians for not having a law in force in Finland that could close different types of restaurants. There is no section in the Communicable Diseases Act and no exception law is in force in Finland that would entitle the authorities to close thousands of restaurants at once.

THL seemed to have actively forgotten that it was quite difficult for the government to get even the current restrictions through Parliament, and closing restaurants would mean finding exceptional circumstances in the current circumstances. Temporary laws on exceptional circumstances cannot be maintained in case of emergency.

THL has made a commendable voice on recreational opportunities for children and young people. It has often raised the question in government backgrounds as to why restaurants may be open but places of interest are closed.

This is a pertinent question and the criticism is justified.

Still, the question arises as to why THL had to gnaw at the credibility of its own recommendations in order to publicly inform the government about the “toolbox openings” when the institution could and has already told this message anyway. It should be remembered that THL is present several times a week in one of the Crown sessions of the Government.

“ “There is much room for improvement in cooperation between the authorities and between politicians and THL.”

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) put back back later on Thursday.

Kiuru said it is just a matter of daysthat THL will propose a move to level 2 in its interest rate strategy.

Kiuru’s main message was that the corona situation in Finland is getting worse, but the message also seemed to be a hidden spike for THL – just as THL’s recommendation seemed to be a spike for the government.

On Thursday, THL recommended measures that are only among the most stringent possible actions of the government, ie level 3, although THL has not yet recommended the government to move to even level two mentioned by Kiuru.

THL: n communication between the authorities revealed that there is much room for improvement in cooperation between the authorities and between politicians and THL.

The THL is accustomed to being an authoritative agency, which the Korona era has messed up when it has to deal with the crisis on a daily basis with politicians.

According to HS, quite a number of officials in THL have considered that STM’s control has been excessive during the Korona period.

Finland’s number one crown minister is the energetic Kiuru, who rarely fails to tell if something does not seem to be going well.

This is guaranteed to annoy many in THL.

Kiurun led by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been throughout Korona time in particular the CEO of THL Markku Tervahaudan with occasional utterance, although Tar Grave has not been very active in treating the coronary crisis.

According to HS, at the board meeting on Thursday, to put it nicely, they were amazed that an authority led by Tervahauda sent a message that put the government in a special light on coronavirus control.

HS and According to Yle’s information, STM’s management has spoken to Tervahauta and other THL management about the public output.

Chief of Staff of STM Kirsi Varhila confirms the conversation to Yle, who he said was “calmly tight”.

Twitter scolded the government, but the episode also didn’t improve THL’s credibility either.

If the credibility of the authorities’ recommendations is lost, the bottom of the corona action will crumble.