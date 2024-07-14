Comment | This photo will go down in history – the United States is now at a dangerous crossroads

Comment|The election campaign will not be the same after this, writes Elina Väntönen, HS’s Washington correspondent.

Washington

Above a photograph of a former and perhaps future president of the United States About Donald Trump will go down in history.

Trump has clenched his hands into fists, there is blood on his face and a defiant expression. An American flag flies above.

The picture was taken about a minute after the suspected assassination attempt. It was around 18:10 in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania.

Something like this was expected, but the assassination attempt of the ex-president is still a huge shock. And this really wouldn’t have been needed in an election year, which already has a bitter and toxic atmosphere.

We are now at a dangerous turning point in American history.

Political the threat of violence has been known to be high. The news channel CNN did a descriptive eyewitness interview immediately after the incident.

“I’m not shocked that this happened. I’m shocked that I was there,” said the man who participated in the campaign event for the first time.

As of this writing, it is not known if the attack was politically motivated, but that is the most obvious line of inquiry. Little else is known about the shooter except that he is dead.

However, Trump’s inner circle quickly drew their own conclusions.

“He will not stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left tries to do,” Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement shortly after the incident.

Such a tone was expected, but it is still dangerous. Blaming a political opponent can incite already angry, passionate supporters to do unpredictable things – regardless of what the motive is ultimately revealed to be.

The ex-president himself did not really try to appease his supporters. Videos from the scene show how Trump, after the shooting attempt, still asks the secret service to wait, seeks contact with the audience and raises his hand.

Fight, fight, he seems to shout. The audience erupts into a roar and he leaves the stage accompanied by rhythmic shouts: USA, USA, USA.

Trump was of course in shock after what happened, and he cannot be accused of knowingly inciting his supporters. But it’s hard to put the spirit back in the bottle.

Always one can of course hope that what has happened will act as some kind of awakening, even as a uniter of the nation.

Democrats immediately started some kind of mitigation and were quick to condemn the act. The press conference was held by the president Joe Biden referred to his challenger familiarly as “Donald” and said that he had tried to reach him by phone.

“This is sick,” Biden said at a news conference. “We can’t be like this. We cannot accept this.”

Advertising for Biden’s re-election campaign was suspended until further notice. The ads attacking Trump now seem distasteful and could backfire.

It goes without saying that the election campaign will not be the same after this.

To the political you can return to the analysis in more detail after the shock has subsided and the details have been clarified. A couple of things though.

Biden gets a breather. Finally found the thing that put an end to the discussion about his qualifications.

Trump, on the other hand, became almost a martyr. It’s hard to see how that would hurt his chances of winning.

