Comment | This is how Helsinki wasted a diamond opportunity at the Olympic Stadium

With the failure of Helsinki Ski Weeks, the city lost a unique local sports venue and much more, writes HS sports editorial news producer Tero Hakola.

Sight was depressing.

It was raining, the wind was howling and the stands were empty.

Helsinki Ski Weeks and the stadium sprint competing from the Olympic Stadium were supposed to become one of the financial pillars of the Finnish Ski Association, but it turned out differently.

Last March, the Ski Association organized Ski Weeks for the second and last time. At least in Helsinki.

The reason for the termination was that Ski Weeks drove the Ski Association into financial trouble in one evening.

Stadionsprint accumulated a loss of 250,000 euros, and the other sales of the ski festival, which lasted a total of 2.5 weeks, also fell short of their target.

You didn’t have to be a financial genius to understand that skiing’s fresh and open-minded advertising event was doomed. Thousands of more tickets would have been sold in order for Ski Weeks to be even close to a profitable result.

Ski Association failed in his business all by himself.

The union’s financial problems have been overshadowed by the fact that, at the same time, the city of Helsinki wasted a unique opportunity to get something new and interesting.

The damage is made especially great by the fact that the skiing event at the Olympic Stadium was carried out by a non-governmental organization, and the city got a lot of nice things with a small investment

The Ski Association envisioned an open-minded concept and built a unique local sports venue in Stadika’s cultural and historical environment.

“ However, the loveliness only lasted two winters. It was not possible to see what kind of institution the skiing event at the Olympic Stadium could have grown into.

The first time, in the winter of 2022, Stadika’s kilometer-long track was open for a month. According to the counters, 70,000 visits were made and more than 100,000 kilometers skied during the four weeks.

It is a significant movement of the people.

At least as significant is that, thanks to the activities of the Ski Association, ordinary city residents were able to exercise in the historical surroundings of the Olympic Stadium.

At Stadika children and adults skied, but the track was also an experience for more experienced skiers.

This is not a small point of view, especially when the people of Helsinki paid half of Stadika’s renovation costs of a good 300 million euros.

With other solutions, the Olympic Stadium would have a winding track every winter for a month. Helsinki could boast a unique winter sports venue in a unique environment.

Over the years, the urban ski area could also have developed into a small-scale tourist destination, a winter landmark in the middle of the capital. A miracle that is praised in international quality magazines.

However, Helsinki and the Ski Federation wasted all of this. Stadi’s and Finnish version of Holmenkollen, a ski resort located in the middle of the city, remained a dream.

One the reason for Ski Weeks to slow down was the speed blindness of the Ski Association. The event wanted to quickly become a commercial success story instead of being developed little by little with the city.

Another reason is the city’s lukewarm attitude.

In the first year, Helsinki supported Ski Weeks with 160,000 euros, but in the second year the support was only 40,000 euros. And on the condition that the Ski Federation does not collect a fee from skiers for the slope it builds.

In the third year, the subsidy no longer had to be paid, but there were no tracks and no whole event.

Skiing unlikely to return to the Olympic Stadium. It is already guaranteed by a rent that seems like a sports sanctuary.

The Ski Federation is thinking about a new partner, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise that it would be Tampere.

The Ratina stadium has already had a track in a couple of winters, and the city of Tampere is happy to help organize such projects.

Correction on Thursday, November 30 at 8:05 a.m.: The city of Helsinki supported Ski Weeks with 160,000 euros in the first year, not 200,000 euros.