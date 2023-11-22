Comment | This is another truth about the Finnish Davis Cup sensation

Finland’s huge tennis success was not really a sensation at all. Finland took the win from Canada as it should have, writes Tony Pietilä.

Finland made history.

Rushing into the top four in the traditional Davis Cup, which calls itself the sport’s World Cup, is an incredible achievement that no one could have expected in advance.

Finland’s performance in the quarterfinals against Canada was great. The number one player Emil Ruusuvuori had to stay aside and didn’t Patrick from Kaukovalla been Milos Raonic as a contender, but miserably played in all other autumn competitions Otto Virtanen shone again as a bright star in the Davis Cup.

Virtanen’s miraculously found top speed can be considered a sensation. Finland’s ranking among the top four can especially be considered a sensation.

But you can’t really beat Finland’s victory over winged and tough Canada.

Canada is nominally the reigning champion of the Davis Cup and number one in the world team rankings, but Canada, which faced Finland, has nothing in common with that team other than their home country.

If you wanted to use a hockey comparison, you could say that Canada went to the World Cup starred by NHL players with a maximum EHT team.

The team was missing its brightest stars Felix Auger Alias and Denis Shapovalov.

Suffering from injuries, the duo has lost their positions in the world rankings during the previous year, but is still clearly Canada’s best duo by that measure as well.

Auger-Aliassime is ranked 29th and Shapovalov 105th. Last year, when Canada celebrated the championship, Auger-Aliassime was 6th and Shapovalov was 18th.

Now the singles games were played violently by Raonic (318th), who disappeared from the picture in recent years, and Gabriel Diallo (139.).

In the doubles, Finland was even a clear early favorite. Harri Heliövaara was the only specialist in the match and the only player even among the top 380 in the doubles ranking.

His partner Otto Virtanen played with the second best ranking (389th). Heliövaara’s ranking is currently 29th. At its best, it was no less than seventh this year.

About Canada Alexis Galarneau ranking is 548. and Vasek Pospisil 570. On top of that, Pospisil was playing injured, and his shoulder had to be treated in the middle of the game at the end of the first period.

The shoulder injury was especially visible in the passing game of the fading conker.

Truth The difference between Finland and the world’s number one country is that in singles Kaukova (782nd) ​​faced Raonic (318th) and Virtanen (171st) Diallo (139th). Kaukovalta lost as expected, but Virtanen pulled out a great win in an even match.

In the doubles, Finland took the job home as expected.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (second from the right) traveled with the team to Malaga, but watched the games against Finland in the stands.

For years, Davis Cup has been plagued by the problem that the traditional and fine tournament does not attract the best of the sport.

The situation is accentuated when Finland, playing without its superior No. 1 player Ruusuvuori, challenges the reigning champion from an already even starting point.

In Britain there was excitement, that “Finland and its fans will save the Davis Cup”. On the one hand, the point of view is absolutely correct, but on the other hand, the Canada-Finland quarter-final with the players seen highlights the essential problems of the competition.

Shapovalov and Ruusuvuori were absent due to an injury preventing them from playing, and there is nothing you can do about it.

On the other hand, Auger-Aliassime’s situation is a bit special. The Canadian won the Basel tournament at the end of October and played in the final match of the ATP tour in Paris.

He had also traveled with the DC team to Malaga, but did not play citing injury. Nor did he play in the group stage of the tournament in Bologna, Italy.

Already in Finland surviving from the group stage to the final tournament was an incredible achievement. Especially beating the US, even though it wasn’t running anywhere near its best line-up.

Still, even though Finland has rewritten history time and time again during the tournament, knocking off Canada and thus reaching the semi-finals can’t be considered a sportingly shocking trick. As a great performance, yes.

The winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Australia will face off in the semifinals. Toppling Australia in particular would already be a giant sensation, for which no exaggeration would be too much.