Comment | They try to stop the mouths of racing drivers with rules that are really easy to break

The FIA’s line is against the spirit of the times, while at the same time athletes want to use their freedom of speech even more, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

When a body that organizes sports emphasizes its neutrality, then that neutrality is probably already compromised.

The updated rules of the international motor sports federation FIA, published on Friday, shut the mouths of formula drivers or, say, rally drivers. The FIA ​​does not want drivers to use races and race broadcasts to send messages that are considered political.

The association emphasizes neutrality, but has chosen a side.

In practice, FIA rules prohibit political, religious or personal statements that conflict with its principle of neutrality. This is how the FIA ​​bows deeply to, for example, the four Middle Eastern countries that organize races in the F1 series.

The FIA ​​emphasizes, that competitors in international competitions are part of a global community with different views and values. The FIA ​​says that in the competition the focus should be on motorsport, the performances of teams and drivers.

After all, the FIA ​​cannot completely deprive drivers of their freedom of speech, but that freedom cannot be used at the race venue.

The FIA’s line is against the spirit of the times, while at the same time athletes want to use their freedom of speech and influence even more.

You can guess that the seven-time world champion of the F1 series Lewis Hamilton tests the limits of the rules. In recent years, he has often taken a stand on social issues in connection with the games, also with visual and symbolic statements, where he has supported, for example, sexual minorities.

The rules breaking it is easy when the list of prohibited topics is long and comprehensive:

– persons living or dead related to politics

– a local, regional, national or international political party or organisation

– local, regional or national government or its departments

– any government function such as the police or military

– any reference to separatist movements

– any organization whose activities conflict with the values ​​of the FIA

– any reference to a totalitarian regime that has condoned mass murder (cries of a nationalist)

– any political act or event

– any military conflict or political dispute between countries, regions, religions or communities

– any ethnic minority or indigenous people

– any religion or spiritual practice

– any kind of critical or hostile attitude towards the religion or spiritual beliefs of others

– any personal situation, the reporting of which would violate the general principle of impartiality (this means, for example, sexual orientation)

If however, the competitor would like to talk about a forbidden topic, he can request permission to do so. The request must be justified and must be submitted four weeks before the event.

Hamilton is not going to ask for permission and he rightly calls for the responsibility of motorsport as well.

“We have developed and we have seen progress. There is still a lot to do and we are competing in places where there are problems. I know there is a lot to do in those places and it takes time to promote things,” Hamilton said according to Sky Sports on Thursday.