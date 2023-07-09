Comment | There’s something in it – Why is Ruisrock’s Rantalava the most iconic of the festival stages?

The meaning of Rantlava is summed up in the beauty of transience, writes HS’s culture editor Jasmin Vahtera.

It is iconic and legendary. People want to perform there and many people think that it is also the most atmospheric place to watch gigs among the festival stages.

Ruisrock’s Rantalava.

There is something inexplicable mystical about the beach scene. It has been built in its place for decades and witnessed a huge number of memorable gigs.

It is not the biggest stage at Ruisrock, but for many it is still the most important stage of the festival.

Nearly at every Rantlava gig I’ve ever been to, the artist has in some way referred to the specialness of the place.

Most of the time, the artist’s loved ones are watching Rantalava’s concerts.

On Ruisrock Saturday, the person who performed at Rantlava told about the presence of the family Almalast year Younghearted for example.

So it is clear that there is something special on stage.

To the beach stage the idea of ​​transience is strongly connected, which creates a large part of the feeling of the concerts seen on stage.

When the atmosphere at the concert is at its peak and the passing ship meets the hands of thousands of people waving to the rhythm of the concert, there is magic in the air.

For a moment everything is here, and then it’s already gone like a ship sailing towards Stockholm.

The yearning associated with summer intensifies.

Although Ruisrock is often said to bring the heat to the city, summer is still something we know will be over in the blink of an eye.

Just like the atmosphere we touch at Rantlava’s gigs.

Beach stage the charm is also based on the meeting of two worlds.

As the ship sails past the stage, the party people and the cruisers wave to each other. At that moment, the party bubble bursts into the outside world.

Although the encounter is always warm, there is a gap between the two worlds, which enhances the sense of community at the festival.

Everything comes back to the “us and others” thinking that is so natural to humans.

It’s as if the festival crowd is witnessing something that the outside world cannot experience or understand in the same way.

Those on the beach are guarding a secret that you have to come and experience on the spot.