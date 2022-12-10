Comment | There will be a giant increase in pensions next month, but it makes no sense

Public austerity pressures are increasing, and wage earners are being offered wage flexibility. At the same time, even large pensions will be increased by seven percent, writes HS reporter Teemu Muhonen.

Employment pensions will be increased by as much as 6.8 percent at the turn of the year. That’s more than in decades.

The reason for the large increase is a strong increase in prices, i.e. inflation. Occupational pensions are indexed every year, which is based 80% on the rise in prices and 20% on the rise in wages.

The giant increase in pensions is therefore not the result of a separate political decision. Still, the reasonableness of the increase should be questioned.

Index checks the purpose is to ensure that the purchasing power of pensions does not weaken when prices rise. An arrangement that secures the living standards of pensioners is fundamentally necessary.

However, the situation now is exceptional. Wage earners will hardly receive wage increases that are close to inflation.

For example, for senior employees in the technology industry the employer side has offered A general increase of 0.7 percent and a 1.3 percent locally distributed installment.

Occupational pensions are mainly financed by statutory pension contributions paid by employers and employees. The payers, i.e. wage earners, are not nearly as protected as the beneficiaries, i.e. pensioners, when prices rise.

For many people who receive a small earnings-related pension, a noticeable percentage increase may of course become necessary. The increase also applies to large pensions. For example, a monthly pension of 5,000 euros will increase by 340 euros gross.

At the turn of the year the increase will increase the annual occupational pension expenditure by more than two billion euros.

At the same time, the decision-makers are thinking of ways to cut public spending by billions of euros. According to the Ministry of Finance, spending cuts, tax increases and employment measures are needed in the next election period for six billion euros.

Occupational pension expenses are public expenses. Although the pension system is in relatively good condition, there is still upward pressure on statutory pension contributions.

The increase in occupational pensions at the turn of the year is a big pot, even though part of the increase in expenses returns to the public coffers as tax revenue.

When the use of public money has to be considered in more detail, it is worth asking whether the entire two billion euro spending increase is absolutely necessary.

Parliament could, for example, halve the index increase if desired. The cut would not have to affect the lowest-income pensioners, because the national and guarantee pensions are increased with a separate national pension index.

Index surgeries have been performed before, although very rarely. In 2015, occupational pensions were increased by Alexander Stubb (kok) only 0.4 percent of the government’s proposal, when the statutory increase would have been more than one percent.

Now the politicians who are already preparing for the elections don’t even want to talk about index increases in occupational pensions. Behind the scenes of the pension industry, there has still been discussion about the meaning of the index rule.

One option that was discussed is a permanent so-called index brake. It would automatically reduce index increases if the pension system’s funding balance is shaken. Correspondingly, the increases would increase if the outlook turned brighter than expected.

Sudden many experts in the pension industry do not support cutting the index increase for next year. In the pension sector, stability and predictability are emphasized.

On the other hand, it is good to remember that the current pensioners are already done the so-called winners of the pension system. In return for the pension contribution euros they paid during their working career, they will receive, on average, more pension than current working-age people will receive, according to forecasts.

The situation will not change if pensioners are protected from the austerity measures of the public finances that await others, even during times of strong inflation.