Comment There was no gravel in the NATO message from the Center – Applying for membership now seems to be approaching almost inevitably

At the meeting of the downtown party council, the atmosphere was a bit like the day-to-day frame debate of the week – far from the drama, writes Elina Kervinen, HS’s political journalist, in her comment.

When The party council met in Vaasa on Saturday, the spirit was very clear: a NATO application can be submitted on behalf of the people of the center if the state leadership considers it the best solution for Finland’s security.

Meeting gave unanimously the state leadership and the decision-makers of the center to make the necessary decisions, thus also to apply for membership in NATO.

Chairman Annika Saarikko had already stated in advance that he would request such authorization. It was expected that he would get it too. It was still surprising how easily the blessing came.

There was almost no gravel in the conference room of the Vaasa hotel, and there was no need to vote for the decision in one direction or another.

In the debate – which lasted only a couple of hours – one commissioner after another supported Saarikko’s proposal and was also in favor of NATO membership.

So the atmosphere was a bit like the day-to-day frame quarrel of the day – far from the drama.

One of the few veteran politicians opposed NATO membership and the mandate requested by Saarikko Paavo Väyrynen, who is not a member of the party council. Nor did he get any real fire in his opposition.

“There is no need to rush here, when the war is at its height, we are in a hurry to make some new decisions,” Väyrynen said.

Although not the center took an outspoken position in favor of NATO membership on saturday, the party showed a clear green light to move the matter forward.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) discussed the NATO issue In Ylen’s morning. NATO membership would provide additional security, he said.

Marin also said that with these prospects, the SDP will decide on its NATO policy in early May.

NeitherThe archipelago or the Marin, did not express their views on NATO membership directly in their weekend speeches.

However, the statements once again confirmed the picture that has already become clear in recent days: Finland seems to be moving forward towards applying for NATO membership.

Surprises can still come along the way.