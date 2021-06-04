Comment There is reason to hope that the bad general of the Owls will wake up the team – fortunately Pukki is fine

After a weak general, the Owls must really be able to do much better in advance against the superior European Championship opponents. The strengths need to be put right: a close team game and dangerous, quick counter-attacks led by Teemu Puk, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Estonian match was a bad, if not creepily bad, general rehearsal for the Owls heading to the European Championships on Monday. No wonder the head coach Markku Kanerva, goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and star striker Teemu Pukki described more or less directly the match against Estonia as miserable.

After a weak general, the Owls must really be able to do much better in advance against the superior European Championship opponents. Strengths need to be put in order: close team play and dangerous, quick counter-attacks under Puk’s leadership.

Something positive, however, remained. Pukki returned to the field for the first time then after his injury. Within half an hour, he looked sharp and strong as he ran after the vertical passes and clogged up the Estonian defender.

If Owls wants points in the early stages of the European Championships, the Goat must be in perfect condition. That’s what it looks like now, and so Pukki himself was convinced in an interview with V Sport.

“I noticed there was a small break from the games below, but it was important to get minutes today,” Pukki said.

Heather spared no words in her words. According to him, Finland’s gaming was dilute and the basics were insufficient. If Finland is unable to break Estonia’s defense, how would it be able to respond to it with many better opponents?

“The result is a shame,” Kanerva said.

He has a huge amount of work to get the team to a similar stroke as it was last fall or a year and a half ago.

