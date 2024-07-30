Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Comment | There is one place that is particularly dangerous for women in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2024
in World Europe
Comment | There is one place that is particularly dangerous for women in Finland
Violence against women does not stop during the holidays. On the contrary, insecurity in homes is increasing, writes Helsingin Sanomat’s crime reporter Anne Kantola.

Last the weekend kept the police busy all over Finland. We know from the newspaper headlines that in Jyväskylä an argument between two groups escalated into a shooting at the beach, and in Seinäjoki guns were used in a bar.

What didn’t end up in the headlines this weekend either is the smoldering anger at home. Violence that always intensifies during the holidays. Summer in Finland: sauna, mosquitoes and a wife in a turban.

