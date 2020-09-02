Comment There is no one right career path – the case of Robert Ivanov is a perfect example of that

The self-awareness and ability of young players to analyze their situations and decisions has been gratifying. Not all budding promises will become robertivanovs, but his example can encourage many to try a little more, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Last years, I have interviewed numerous young footballers, who have told their own etsikkoajoistaan ​​athletes. From a time when love of the sport and one’s own self has been a test. There have been a wide variety of solutions for many different reasons.

For example, Ilves Eero Hyökyvirta ended up quitting at the age of 19 when he realized how far the top of the species was. HJK’s Roni Peiponen became ill with depression in his twenties and realized the species was eating his ego.

Then there are other stories, like playing in Honga Robert Ivanovin shaking. Ivanov played in his twenties in the fourth league level, and one might not have imagined that one day he would get into the Veikkausliiga or even abroad until the Russian coach of FC Myllypuro propped up his self-esteem.

Ari Virtanen­

Each of the above made their own good solutions themselves and partly supported by others. The self-awareness and ability of young people to analyze their situations and decisions has been gratifying. All the solutions have been equally respectable.

Ivanov’s case is an example of how it may not be worth giving up, even if a breakthrough doesn’t come right away. He made his Veikkausliiga debut in the 2018 season at the age of 23. Last week, he moved from Honka to the main series in Poland.

Not all budding promises will become robertivanovs, but his example can encourage many to try a little more. According to Ivanov, there is no one right career path.

“Believing in yourself must not end. Over time, you learn to do the right things in good coaching, but self-confidence has to be high, ”Ivanov says.