Comment | There is endless controversy about the Helsinki metro, the million dollar bill falls on taxpayers

Comment|Will this courtship never end, thinks HS reporter Marja Salomaa.

Whole a new generation of readers will be allowed to get to know the automation fiasco of the Helsinki metro, because the proceedings of the case will start in the Helsinki Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

The system supplier Siemens and the Helsinki City Transport Authority (HKL) are once again arguing over who was responsible for the collapse of the contract, which was started in the early 2000s, and what compensation should be paid for it.

The trial started six years ago and it won’t end anytime soon. The Court of Appeal predicts the settlement of the contract dispute in 2026, and the outcome of the compensation dispute perhaps in June 2027.

Expenses also run. A costly failure for taxpayers is settled in an expensive legal process. The district court alone paid 2.7 million euros in legal costs to HKL and 8.2 million euros to Siemens.

Court of Appeal hearing was inevitable because the district court’s verdict did not satisfy either of them, albeit for different reasons.

According to the verdict, HKL had the right to cancel the contract, because the majority of the delays in the contract, especially the three-year delay in installing the old train stock, were caused by Siemens. Siemens disagrees, and appealed to the Court of Appeal.

HKL, on the other hand, has filed a complaint about the compensation amount. Together with Länsimetro oy, HKL applied for a total of 190 million euros in compensation, but the district court sentenced Siemens to pay only 8.1 million euros.

The reason behind the small sum compared to the requirements is the view of the district court that HKL also had a reason for the failure of the contract. HKL also continued to use the already installed system parts. HKL should not have been able to cancel the depot automation contract due to predicted, but not yet realized, delays.

Metro automation was aimed at unmanned driving and densification of traffic. The shorter the shift intervals, the more people can be transported with the same vehicle.

Since this efficiency goal has not disappeared anywhere, HKL’s successor Pääkaupunkiseutu kaupunkiliken oy has started a new automation company.

This time, we are not aiming for full automatic control or the removal of drivers. The old access control system is to be renewed in such a way that the interval between trains would be compressed to 120 seconds, i.e. to two minutes.

What are the chances of the tender being successful?