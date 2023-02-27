Comment | There is again unfounded optimism in Finland’s World Cup medal expectations

When looking at the basic level of Finland’s star skiers this season, only Kerttu Niskas can expect a personal World Cup medal, writes HS sports reporter Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

Planica The World Championships in cross-country skiing are halfway through. The medal balance looks like zero, and critical voices telling of disappointment have already started to be heard about the success of the Finns – also in the media.

In sports, disappointment usually arises from the fact that the results do not meet expectations.

Now it seems once again that there has been unfounded optimism related to the medal chances of Finnish skiers.

Here let’s come back to the concept of basic level, which, at least in endurance sports, says a lot about an individual athlete’s realistic chances of success.

The basic level roughly means what kind of results an athlete achieves on a so-called normal day. If it goes better than a normal day, he pulls to the upper corner, and if worse, he goes to the lower corner.

In skiing, you can consider the World Cup results achieved in the same season, sometimes a little older, as a measure of an athlete’s basic level.

They don’t necessarily give the right picture either, because most of the World Cup competitions are skied on easier slopes than the value competitions, and not all the best are always there.

On the other hand, in value competitions, the level of requirements is always tougher. The tracks are usually heavier than in the World Cup, all the best are there and almost everyone is at their best of the season.

In Finnish in sports, medal expectations are too often structured in such a way that the basic level should be exceeded in value competitions. So the athlete would have to make it to the top.

History has shown that when fighting for medals, this happens very rarely among Finns.

However, there was an exception in this sense at last winter’s Olympics. Iivo Niskanen, Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski achieved a total of five medals on individual trips.

Then, based on the results earlier in the season, Iivo Niskanen’s basic level foreshadowed a victory at 15 kilometers, Kerttu Niskanen was very close to a medal at 10 kilometers, but Pärmäkoski’s basic level did not promise a medal.

On the Olympic tracks, many things were on the Finns’ side. The preparation was excellent, the races were skied at high altitudes, the track profiles were as if they were made especially for Niskas and the ski maintenance was a commendable success.

Then it happened that in three out of five medal skis, the basic level was exceeded. So the athletes made it to the top. Iivo Niskanen got bronze in the combined race, Kerttu Niskanen in 30 kilometers and Pärmäkoski in ten. Even more un-Finnish, Niskasten’s bronzes came in competitions where the finish line was reached in free skiing.

When considering the basic level of these Finnish star skiers this season, only Kerttu Niskas can be expected to win a personal medal in Planica. There is still 30 kilometers of his main journey to go.

It also says a lot about Kerttu Niskanen’s basic level that he leads the world cup of normal distances.

Instead, the picture of Iivo Niskanen’s basic level this season is clouded by the fact that he has competed so little.

Last winter’s Olympic victory at 15 kilometers was hardly a surprise to anyone, but this time Niskanen’s main distance is 50 kilometers, which has more uncertain variables: for example, the tactics of the joint start, changing skis, energy sufficiency.

In addition, Niskanen started the World Championships in the 30 km combined race with a performance that did not really tell of a top hit like last winter.

Pärmäkoski’s results have fluctuated so much this season and uncharacteristically for him, that his basic level cannot be seen to herald a medal.

But Niskaste’s main trips still remain, and when success at the top was seen at the Olympics, of course such a thing can happen now as well.

And the message is then its own chapter.

