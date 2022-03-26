Comment There are two strange points in Mika Lehtimäki’s commentary on inappropriate behavior

Several comments on social media aptly state that there is usually regret or shame about bad behavior, writes Ismo Uusitupa, HS’s sports journalist.

Finland the olympic committee emphasizes that it has zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior and harassment. Head of the Olympic Committee’s Excellence Unit, who received a warning Mika Lehtimäki stated that “according to today’s rules of the game, you have to go”.

These sayings have risen in the debate on social media when Yle said Lehtimäki received a written warning about inappropriate behavior against women. Sure has emerged also why Lehtimäki received a follow-up wash, even though the harassment was already known, but these two points are considered here.

Let’s take it first zero tolerance to which the Secretary-General of the League for Human Rights Kaari Mattila caught attention.

“On a general level, OK’s comments are again marveling at this ‘zero tolerance’ speech. Sports organizations have a legal obligation to tackle harassment and discrimination. There is no voluntary choice or any policy,” Mattila writes on Twitter.

“The term is not used when it comes to payroll or rescue plans. Why [se] comes up when it comes to human rights issues like racism, sexual harassment? Speech produces practice and is also an important message for potential victims in different situations. ”

Why does the Olympic Committee emphasize zero tolerance? The reason is probably raising your own tail, which is a pretty bad bet at this point.

At the same time, there is an echo that elsewhere the law is not being followed – why should the obvious and the matter in the law be mentioned separately anyway?

What about Lehtimäki’s comment that “according to today’s rules of the game you have to go”? It has received a lot of counter-comments.

For example, a former boxer Elina Gustafsson states, “New rules of the game? Before, women have been free to be disturbed. ”

Lehtimäki’s sayings spark a lot of interpretation, because his misbehavior has not been opened. It has been stated that this was not a physical interaction.

So what are the rules of the game today that you didn’t have to follow before? Teasing, commenting on looks or ranting jokes? All of these have always been heard by women.

Several comments on social media aptly state that there is usually regret or shame about bad behavior. Lehtimäki says that he is now very precise and responsible.

It is surprising that these things come as a surprise and need special attention.