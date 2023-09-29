Comment | There are still places on Earth where no one has been – I got to see what 21st century exploration is all about.

Tourists pedaled a rare and on the Koli site of the protected maidenhair plant growth.

On Trolltunga, Norway’s famous selfie tongue, tens of thousands of people wander after Instagram photos every year.

One of the problems of mass tourism for sensitive nature sites is written more and more disturbing news.

Compared to that, it even seems unreal to think of a place on Earth where no human has yet been. Ever.

Even the World War II wrecks off Norway’s Narvik are visited by so many diving tourists that Narvik is called the capital of wreck tourism.

“If you want to be an explorer, there are quite a few unexplored destinations on this earth. Almost every mountain has been climbed,” commented the technical diver Sami Paakkarinenwhich HS Visio just followed a diving trip in Musken, Northern Norway.

Unexplored sites are mostly found in the depths of the seas and in the mouths of water-filled caves.

The group Nordic Explorers formed by Paakkarinen and his diving friends has been mapping caves and wrecks in Norway for over ten years.

In the year 2015 Paakkarinen toured Northern Norway looking for caves where it would be possible to dive. They were after rumours. It was then that he visited Musken for the first time, but he also discovered another destination, the large cave of Veggfjellan mountain near the village of Innhavet.

The Nordic Explorers group has already made 11 different diving trips there over the years. The cave has two entrances, and they are trying to get through the partially water-filled tunnels.

The team has documented their travels, and for example, a video of a trip to the cave last winter is incredible to watch. The Finns dig into the cave through the snow and ice, move heavy equipment by the light of headlamps and then dive into the dark caves.

In the summer, the current in the cave is too strong, so it is a winter project.

Musken also has a handsome cave, in fact the deepest in Scandinavia. Råggerávrrerágge is a 580-meter route with steep drops. But it is mostly a dry cave and a challenging destination for cave climbers. However, there are waterfalls flowing inside it, that is, the water is going out from somewhere.

On a previous trip in Musken, Paakkarinen and his friend found the mouth of a cave at a depth of about 13 meters on the slope of the fjord, but they couldn’t fit into it with full equipment.

On this trip, Paakkarinen was supposed to be able to dive through the route from the fjord to the cave with equipment that is better suited for it.

Why on earth should a person push through such a tight space?

“If a route can be found through it, Norway’s deepest cave will be completed. That would be great,” explained Paakkarinen.

I am himself a “sun diver” who only dives on vacations. At this speaking gig, I dived with Paakkarinen to the mouth of a cave on the slope of a fjord.

Crystal clear, cold sea water. Starfish attached to the slope of the fjord. A gaping fissure in the wall as a large tear, but the opening is blocked by rubble stones.

In the end, the opening was too small to enter.

My own diving didn’t end up being part of the story, because I couldn’t get into the cave. I couldn’t witness how Paakkarinen’s flippers disappear into its udder.

Reporter Elina Lappalainen diving with Sami Paakkarinen at the mouth of a cave on the fjord in Muskeni.

“ “You will feel warm and fluffy.”

Still, I understood a glimpse of what Paakkarinen said about research tourism. As far as we know, no one other than Paakkarinen and his companions had visited the mouth of that cave.

“It gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling when you know you are the first person to see and experience this,” Paakkarinen said of the feeling.

Film director and deep sea diving expert James Cameron has dived to the Titanic wreck lying at a depth of almost 4,000 meters a total of 33 times. He has also dived with the Deepsea Challenger special vessel to the deepest part of the earth’s crust in the Mariana Trench.

You can do that if you are super rich. And if it is Elon Muskcan dream of a trip to Mars.

What Paakkarinen and his team do is, of course, a hobby that takes money, but it is still within the reach of an ordinary, working Finn.

This is made possible by the Finnish group’s exceptionally long experience, years of training, the group’s mutual trust and, of course, advanced technology.

It’s not just an extreme hobby and a group of risk-seekers who dive for their own fun. It’s about modern-day exploration.

For the main target changed to a wreck whose sinking in the fjord was told by local folklore.

During World War II, there was a German prison camp in the nearby village of Innhavet. From Musken, on the other hand, there is only a narrow, six-kilometer strip on foot to the Swedish border, which is why those fleeing the Germans headed there.

After the trip, the ship carrying the evacuees would have traditionally been sunk in this fjord, so that the Germans can’t get their hands on it. The ship has just never been found. Searching for it is at the same time a study of history, the history of Jews and other evacuees who fled the Germans.

Such searching also requires gaining the trust of the locals.

Musken is a small community of the Lestadian Sámi of only twenty houses. People are a little suspicious of Finnish divers, but the group’s local guide has broken the ice.

Therefore, on this trip, one of the dives was also a service to the villagers. Near the pier in front of the village, the pride of the village sank in 1972, once a large fishing vessel where many of the still-living villagers worked.

Paakkarinen dived there with a video camera. The whole village gathered in the old school hall to watch the videos. The videos show a familiar ship covered in seaweed. But the coffee cups are otherwise still in place.

Many were moved. Finns are welcome back.

“ It’s about how to make something so extreme safe.

With technical diving Paakkarinen and his team go to extreme depths and cramped caves – places that are beyond the reach of ordinary amateur divers. Diving with rebreather equipment and in those conditions involves a lot of serious risks.

Over the years, six of Paakkarinen’s diving friends or acquaintances have died.

It makes him continue to train other divers. Thus, diving will become safer in the future. It’s usually about human errors that lead to stress reactions underwater and, at worst, a fatal cycle.

“This is a job done by few and potentially dangerous. But doing it sensibly and getting educated make it possible,” says Paakkarinen.

As a trainer, Paakkarinen has observed the activities of other divers. Learned to observe dangers, to anticipate. It has brought tools to the mental kit.

It is necessary to train carefully and invest in a safe operating culture.

Paakkarinen has scuba-dived more than 4,500 times in 28 years. More than 5,500 hours underwater. That’s when a routine starts to emerge.

Instead of being dangerous, it’s actually about how to make something so extreme safe.