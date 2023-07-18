Comment | There are only two real options for Jukka Jalonen’s successor

Kari Jalonen is the most suitable person to be the next head coach of the Lions, writes journalist Sasha Huttunen.

Next in May of this year, the World Championships in the Czech Republic will see a historic farewell.

Lions head coach Jukka Jalonen say goodbye at that time after standing on the most demanding ball in Finnish hockey for no less than eleven years in two different periods.

In the games to be played in Prague and Ostrava, Jalonen, the most successful Finnish ball coach of all time, is chasing his fourth men’s world championship as a follow-up to the Olympic gold and the youth World Cup gold.

During the Games and when Jalonen says goodbye, it has been known for a long time who will step into the huge boots as the next pilot of the Finnish national team.

The selection will be made next fall.

In the speculations, two tough names have been put on the table: Kari Jalonen and Antti Pennanen.

Insiders have a clear guess about the recipient of the washing machine.

“Kari Jalonen. There is no other alternative”, one person who knows the matter well quips.

He doesn’t think Pennanen will go to the race yet.

Kari Jalonen got the boot from the helm of the Czech national team, even though he took the country to the World Cup bronze in 2022.

Kari Jalonen, “KJ”, is a very experienced fox, Pennanen, 44, who is 19 years younger than him, is an apprentice of rising coaching names and Jukka Jalonen.

Pennanen has been Jalonen’s assistant coach in winning the youth WC gold in 2016 and the men’s gold in 2019.

Jalonen once recommended Penna to HPK with the accompanying words: “You will get a great head coach if you just put up with him.”

Pennanen sensationally whipped Kerho into the Finnish champion in 2019.

As the head coach, he has taken Nuoret Leijonat to silver at the World Cup. He has grown towards being the head coach of the Lions.

But the time is not right.

“ The silence speaks volumes about what is happening behind the scenes.

Pennanen’s star is not at its brightest right now. The work at KHL-Jokeri started under pressure due to the war. Last fall, he jumped at the helm of Ilves, accompanied by a commotion, when Joko Myrrä got ugly kicks from the top spot in the series.

The season ended in disappointment when Pennanen lost a tactical battle to the Pelicans in the semifinals To Tommi Niemelä. Gold-hungry tassel ears bent to bronze.

Pennanen’s share is in a slight decline – and the work in Ilves is in progress. Although there is a national team option in the contract, Pennanen hardly wants to host.

He is known for particularly careful planning of his career choices. Probably the smartest thing would be to continue in Tampere according to the agreement until spring 2025.

See also Tourist jumps - suddenly the rope breaks Antti Pennanen pilots for Tampere Ilve, with whom he has a contract until spring 2025.

Kari Jalonen got fired from the position of head coach of the Czech national team a couple of weeks ago.

He’s on the open market.

Jalonen’s coach CV is irresistible reading. Seven Finnish championships, four as head coach and three as assistant coach. Two Swiss championships. Men’s World Championship silver and bronze. KHL final place.

No one can claim that Jalonen, 63, cannot lead Leijon to success. He’s done it before.

Jalonen lifted the Czech national team nicely to the World Cup bronze in 2022, but with the loss in the quarterfinals of the last Games, the mono waved.

Jalonen was chosen as the head coach of the Young Lions before his Czech team. Bridges to the Ice Hockey Federation were not burned, but the contract was negotiated out neatly.

Is he ready to return to the Finnish men’s national team? Jalonen is on a media fast and has not responded to requests for comment.

The silence speaks volumes about what is happening behind the scenes.

Others There aren’t really any candidates for the next commander of the Lions.

Tappara’s golden finger Jussi Tapola moved to the helm of the Swiss big club SC Bern on a two-year contract. He is not available.

Teemu Selänne threw HIFK into coach speculation Ville Peltonen and Jukurien Olli Jokinen the names. Interesting candidates, but not yet qualified enough as coaches.

As a rule of thumb, you have to win the Finnish championship first.

Doug Shedden with the exception of all the lion pilots of the 21st century have lifted the Canadian cup, i.e. won the Finnish championship as a coach before the path to becoming Finland’s head coach opened up.

One future name is also Pelicans’ Niemelä, whose career curve points handsomely upwards.

Kari Jalonen coached Leijon in 2014–2016.

May 22, 2016 A tear rolled down Kari Jalonen’s cheek at the VTB Ice Palace in Moscow.

Finland had lost the WC final to Canada with 0–2 goals. Jalonen’s two-year lion’s den ended with a silver medal around his neck.

“I knew that this was my only chance to win the world championship with the Lions,” he said emotionally.

Hardly anyone becomes the head coach of the Lions with the idea that there will be more players. However, history has shown that paths can cross again.

In addition to Jukka Jalonen (in the years 2008–2013 and 2018–2024) also Erkka Westerlund (2005–2007 and 2013–2014) has been the head coach of the national team on two different occasions.

So why not Kari Jalone too.

He should be chosen as the next head coach of the Lions on a short contract because he is the best of the available options. The contract could be a 1+1 model.

We will review the situation again after that.