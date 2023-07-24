Comment | There are only losers in the Spanish elections, a difficult government pattern ahead or even new elections

PP won Sunday’s parliamentary elections, but the rise of the right fell short. In the absence of a clear majority, the confrontation during the election campaign continues. The nation suffers the most, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Matilda Jokinen.

Madrid

Spanish have spoken, the chairman of the right-wing party PP Alberto Núñez Feijóo announced the election result at night from the balcony of his party’s headquarters in Madrid.

The problem is that the opinions of the Spanish people who exercised their right to vote were sharply divided. As a result, the election has a large number of losers instead of one winner.

PP’s election victory is indisputable. The party became the largest with 136 seats. Compared to the November 2019 parliamentary elections, its number of seats increased by up to 47 representatives.

Still, Feijóo’s celebration is mixed with bitter disappointment. The rise was not enough.

Even brighter success was predicted for the right before the elections. Opinion polls predicted that the PP together with the far-right Vox would have reached a majority in the parliament. Now the majority is not born.

Despite this, Feijóo asked to form a government with his own party. A PP-only government would be 40 seats away from a simple majority.

in Spain usually not voted in summer. The surprise election, which fell in the middle of the holiday season and the heat, aroused irritation.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez however, may have gotten exactly what he was aiming for by early voting. The left did not suffer a similar crushing defeat as in May’s regional and local elections.

In fact, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) led by Sánchez won two more seats than in the fall of 2019. So it’s a kind of victory that does not change the fact that the PSOE lost.

Sánchez has the Catalans in particular to thank for the surprisingly good result. In Catalonia, PSOE’s regional party, the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC), achieved a clear election victory, and the left-wing party Sumar also did well.

The success came at the expense of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), which won the previous parliamentary elections in Catalonia. Despite its collapse, the ERC and another Catalan independence party, Carles Puigdemont founded by Junts have risen to a key position.

With the help of the Catalan and Basque parties, Sánchez could assemble a new government. Puigdemont has made it clear that his support would come at a high price.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the election conference on Sunday in Madrid.

Elections the clearest loser is the far-right party Vox, which loses 19 seats in the parliament. Even more important than the loss of individual seats is that Vox no longer plays a decisive role.

PP cannot form a majority government with it, so Vox is unnecessary.

Already at the closing ceremony of his election campaign, on Friday evening in Madrid, the chairman of Vox Santiago Abascal stated that the past campaign was the heaviest and most difficult in history.

“Everyone is against Vox,” Abascal stated.

The argument is valid. The fear of the rise of the extreme right seems to have woken up voters on the left and increased tactical voting.

Tactical voting was visible in Catalonia, but it probably also affected the left-wing party Sumar. Although the chairman of Sumari Yolanda Diaz has been voted the most respected politician in Spain in many polls, the popularity was not reflected in the election results.

Sumar won 31 seats, falling four places short of Podemos’ vote share in the 2019 elections.

Elections the preceding weeks deepened the confrontation in Spain. After that, it will be difficult for Feijó to get the majority of the parliament to vote for his government.

When nobody won, the biggest loser is the Spanish people. After a contentious election campaign, there has been a sense of fatigue in politics.

And the hope that the power struggle will end and normal life can continue. Now there may well be another election ahead.

Spain’s chaotic political season comes at a bad time for Europe as well. Spain started the EU presidency just in July.

As chairman, the country has announced that it will promote, among other things, greater social and economic justice as well as ecological transition and adaptation to the environment.

Somewhat ironically, one of Spain’s main goals is to strengthen European unity.