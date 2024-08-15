Comment | There are not a thousand useless people in hospitals – Hus’s savings are already endangering the patients

Comment|The scale of Husi’s yt negotiations is so immense that it is impossible to perform surgeries without increasing the surgery queues at the same time.

Let’s imaginethat you are waiting for a vital operation. Who would you fire at the hospital if you had to? For a surgeon, anesthetist, nurse? Or does the custodian who keeps the operating theater clean have to go?

The hopeful answer is that only people who do not work directly with patients are eliminated. From the administration, perhaps, from all kinds of support services.

So now Hus should find almost a thousand useless people in his hospitals. On Thursday, it was reported about yt negotiationswhose goal is to eliminate 990 person-years of work.

It’s an impossible task, even though Hus is a giant employing people the size of a small town.

Almost a thousand jobs cannot be eliminated without eliminating professionals who are essential for seriously ill people.

Giant kicks are therefore threatening in a situation where Husi’s surgery queues have already stretched to hopeless proportions.

In the spring, the supervisory authority ordered Hus and at the same time numerous others to treat the sick within the limits required by law.

Although actually there is still a care guarantee for bigger things here. Hus and other university hospitals exist so that Finns can receive the best possible care.

This basic task is not fulfilled if a person gets stuck in a queue for an unreasonable amount of time. At best, it means more pain, fear and discomfort. In the worst case, the disease will get worse or the spirit will die.

And not that not cheap for society either. Emeritus Professor of Health Policy Ilkka Vohlonen fat At the request of HS recently, that each day in the waiting list on disability costs society around 420 euros per patient.

For example, in the new, fine Siltasairala, some of the operating theaters have remained closed because there has been a severe shortage of skilled professionals. Those who are still working are exhausted.

How can these essential professionals be kept at work now?

Husi himself may have no other options but to start collective bargaining negotiations. It has already sought multiple rounds of savings on everything else. So are the welfare regions of Helsinki and Uusimaa, which decide on its funding, and the state, which decides on their funding.

Still, now we stand at the last frontier. If the yt negotiations proceed to this extent, the consequences for the patient can be serious.

The author is the deputy head of the Suomi team, and has followed social and health issues for a long time.