Comment There are increasingly tough corona measures on the table, but the prime minister is silent

Large parts of Finland have been moving rapidly in recent days more drastic action to control the worsening coronavirus situation.

Sitting in restaurants is no longer possible: In most provinces, only the sale of food is allowed in the coming weeks. High schools moved to distance learning on Monday, as did secondary school. On Saturday, in turn, the majority of the parties decided to postpone the municipal elections from April to June. Only Basic Finns protested.

Getting harder actions are on the drawing board. On Tuesday, HS said that THL would recommend the Helsinki and Turku areas restrictions on movement, ‘Which restrict the movement of people outside their own homes to indoor activities for essential purposes only, as well as to outdoor activities and physical activities carried out outdoors and only with their close associates’.

If the statement reads as it is written, for example, it would be difficult for elderly neighbors to go for a run together or for single students to see in the open air and talk about study or life. In practice, the ban on the streets of Helsinki or Turku could be monitored by the Finnish security machinery.

As well as decisions that there is a clear basis for reflection: a worsening disease situation. It is difficult to deny that it would not be necessary to prevent Finland from slipping into a situation where healthcare is overloaded. There is no reason to doubt that the government and officials will not work enormously for this.

However, from the point of view of citizens, decision-makers should act openly and discuss the basis on which decisions and plans are made. If we talk about the significant limitations of the lives of single people living in whole cities, this demand is very big. The same goes for elections. It is not good to move the foundations of democracy out of the shadows.

HS has tried in recent days, has repeatedly asked key government ministers for comments on both the postponement of the election and the planned restrictions on movement. Most requests have been answered in the negative.

In recent days, the Prime Minister has refused the requests Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green), Minister of Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) as Minister of Education Jussi Saramokin (vas). Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) held a briefing on the postponement of the election, but declined on Tuesday to comment to HS on plans for movement restrictions. Also CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta declined to be interviewed on Tuesday.

“ The institution also has a responsibility to justify even tough decisions and to create a vision for citizens.

In particular, the silence of Prime Minister Marin raises questions.

By not commenting on the transfer of the municipal elections, he may want to make it clear that it was not the government that decided it, but the parties – this may be an understandable argument.

At the same time, however, it is up to him to open up the will of the executive, the overall message and the rationale. In practice, the most prominent leading figure in modern Finland is the Prime Minister, and the institution also has a responsibility to justify even tough decisions and create a vision for the citizens.

Government is presented a stand-by law for implementation inter alia, section 106. According to the Government, that section enables the central government’s communications to be centralized in the Prime Minister’s Office.

It is true that the communication of the authorities during the coronary crisis has been confusing at times, and correcting it may require centralizing communication. However, confusion is not corrected by silence.

It would be essential for citizens to know in which disease situation, for example, restrictions on movement would be introduced and exactly how they would be targeted.

Politically, on the other hand, it would be important to outline why the government is showing restrictions on movement and not other means that have been seen outside Finland.

Fundamental rights – such as the freedom of trade and the free movement of shops – must always be weighed against each other. But if ministers do not answer the questions, it will be impossible for citizens to know how this weighing has been done.

Why, for example, should the movement of low-income single people be severely restricted if those who are better off can safely turn their car to a permanent furniture store? Why should guys spend corona walks together if a kebab can still be walked to pick up?

Marin, Ohisalo, Saarikko, Saramo and Henriksson would do well to answer such questions if they really envisage restrictions on movement within the government. If they do not plan them, it would also be good to open the timetable and the order of progress clearly to the citizens.

It now threatens to deprive citizens of an overall idea of ​​how the government intends to combat the corona epidemic.

Standby law or not, centralizing communication cannot mean stopping communication.