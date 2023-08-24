Comment | “Then they killed Lebed” – Prigozhin’s role model died in a plane crash 21 years ago

The West’s attitude towards Putin’s Russia has completely changed, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Hakala.

It was last April, when the owner of the mercenary company Wagner, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday Yevgeny Prigozhin answered journalists’ questions on the Telegram channel of the catering company Konkord. A Russian reporter asked how reservists fleeing military service should be treated.

“The problem is not how to catch these Cone Guards,” replied Prigozhin Gazeta website by. “The problem is in General Lebed’s words.”

Prigozhin referred to the late general Aleksandr Lebedin to the thought put into the mouth: “The war will end the day I get to line up the children of the elite and send them to the front line.”

General In the early 1990s, Aleksandr Lebed (1950–2002) commanded Russian forces in Transnistria, part of Moldova, and nursed the frozen conflict that still prevails in the region. However, Lebed was considered a skilled negotiator who loathed local, corrupt and pro-Russian separatists.

“I’m tired of watching over the peaceful dreams of thugs,” Lebed commented, but realized his superior and later enemy Pavel Gratsov articles.

Lebed, who growled truths in a low voice, quickly became a popular favorite. He left the army in 1995 and in the same year became a member of the Duma with a good number of votes. Lebed came third in the 1996 presidential election but publicly bequeathed his support To Boris Yeltsin before the second round, to prevent the communists Gennady Zyuganov rise to the leadership of Russia. In August 1996, Lebed signed together with the Chechen leader By Aslan Maskhadov with the Hasavjurt peace agreement, which ended the first Chechen war.

When they started looking for a successor to the ailing Yeltsin, Lebed, or Swan in Finnish, became a black swan, that is, an unpredictable factor that could have messed up the Kremlin’s plans. Lebed was sent as governor to Krasnoyarsk in Central Siberia.

Accustomed to straightforward actions, the governor became not only popular but also hated. Businessmen and competing politicians who trusted good brother-type solutions considered him a “varjag”, i.e. an idiot from somewhere else.

Sunday morning On April 28, 2002, Governor Lebed boarded a Mig-8 helicopter with 18 other people. In addition to the pilot, co-pilot and flight mechanic, a number of officials, journalists and security men went on the trip.

The destination was a ski slope opened near the tiny Oiskojejärvi in ​​the southern Jermakovski area, which Lebed went to check. The distance from Krasnoyarsk to the destination is about 350 kilometers by air, so the round trip was too much for Mig. The group had apparently spent the night in the closer capital of Khakassia, Abakan.

The ski slope had been seen in the morning, and the group decided to go fishing for the rest of the day. The helicopter flew north from Oiskojejärvi in ​​the middle of snow-speckled mountains. The Central Siberian Plain ends here with the Western Sajan Mountains, which rise to a height of more than three kilometers on the Mongolian border.

At 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the helicopter crashed near the Buibinsk Pass and the highway leading from the Mongolian border to Krasnoyarsk. Seven people died immediately, one the next day and the last was a flight mechanic who died of a heart attack in August of the following year. All those who survived suffered serious injuries.

The news rushing to Moscow, the comment of the man on the street was automatic: “Then they killed Lebed.”

The then Minister of Emergency, the current Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu however, went public the next day and declared the incident to be an accident. The helicopter of Lebedi’s party had hit a power line in bad weather conditions, which was not marked on the old flight chart used by the pilot. Pilot Tahir Ahmerov was sentenced to four years in prison in January 2004, the co-pilot survived on parole.

“I am convinced that it was a well-planned terrorist attack,” Ahmerov told the newspaper Komsomolskaya for Pravda after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

A Russian news channel known to be pro-Kremlin Life lists several oddities of the investigation in his review from a couple of years ago. The flying weather was great on the day of the accident, the lowest clouds were at an altitude of 1,600 meters. According to Ahmerov, the helicopter’s fall started at a height of 65 meters, the tail rotor hit the power line at a height of 37 meters.

According to the ataman of the Yenisei Cossack troops, who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the accident, there was a videographer who hid when the soldiers arrived. The investigative committee was said to have been contentious, and GRU officers who attended Lebed’s funeral speculated about explosives placed in the blades.

From Lebed became a Russian super celebrity in the early 1990s. At the time, Yevgeni Prigozhin was a man from St. Petersburg in his thirties, who had just been released from prison, who sold sausages with his stepfather at the Apraksin market in the center of St. Petersburg. It’s no wonder that even last April he was quoting Lebed from memory. Young people hardly remember the whole general, even in Russia.

After all, quite a lot of people in Russia already thought in 2002 that other possibilities than bad weather and the pilot’s misbehavior should be taken into account in the investigation. Here in the West, I don’t remember a single person suspecting the helicopter crash in Central Siberia for anything other than what it was according to the official investigation.

The difference to today could not be greater. The earthly remains of Prigozhin and his courtiers had barely had time to be collected from the Tver field, when dozens of politicians, researchers, journalists and other closet philosophers already knew that the culprit was Vladimir Putin.

It can be. Maybe Russia hasn’t changed, but the West has.