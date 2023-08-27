Comment | The World Cup in Budapest was a sovereign show for Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles’ brash confidence is fascinating and divides people into lovers and haters, writes sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

of Budapest There is not the slightest ambiguity about the number one name of the World Cup.

American sprinter Noah Lyles put on a convincing display during the nine-day games. Three medals hang around his neck when Lyles leaves Hungary: 100 meters, 200 meters and relay.

Then Usain Bolt’s and in 2015 no one had managed to win both the men’s 100m and 200m gold medals. Lyles could and did with the superstar elkei.

The reigning champion by Fred Kerley and Lyles were seen exchanging words during the press conference during the games. Lyles has announced that he can run 9.65 in a hundred. Kerley said he would run harder if necessary.

“That’s what everyone says before they’re defeated,” Lyles acknowledged.

During the games, Lyles also had time to give a shout out to his own sport. He blamed athletics for the fact that the marketing is not in order. Athletes’ stories should be brought out better.

Lyles of course added that he himself is easy to market, the concern was more about the situation of his competitors.

The candle doesn’t hold up when Lyles puts his goals on the table.

Dreams are spectacularly displayed, regardless of what others think. The brash confidence is fascinating and divides people into lovers and haters, as is often the case with superstars.

In women, the story of the games became Sha’Carri Richardsonwho, after a few missed races, celebrated his hundredth victory and anchored the instant relay to the finish line as the winner.

Part the story of athletics is the position of the United States as the superior country of the sport.

Before the closing night, the United States had taken 11 gold medals, while the next best had reached four medals. Spain, the European number one, grabbed four golds from the walk, thanks to their two double champions.

In the case of Finland, it is often said that the strongest chances of success should be aimed at the European Championships. In a global sport at the World Cup level, even the big countries do not celebrate with large numbers of medals, and the overwhelming majority of competing countries remain in the zero club.

Before the last night, 42 countries had reached the medals, but Germany and France, for example, were completely without medals from this year’s games.

Wilma Murron with jumping bronze, Finland already belongs to the minority of medal countries.