Comment | The whole of Finland needs more of what Jorma Uotinen and I saw at the city theater premiere

The premiere of Vere's wedding made me think that a similar exposure to the art of dance should be possible all over Finland.

Helsinki the city theater is the only Finnish theater with its own dance group, Helsinki Dance Company. He is now its artistic director Antti Lahtiand it was recently reported that to start the task next fall dancer and choreographer Valtteri Raekallio.

Last year, the group that reached the prestigious age of fifty years has been led by, for example Kenneth Kvarnstrom, Carolyn Carlson and Jorma Uotinen.

Uotinen was also there on Wednesday, January 24, at Studio Pasila of the Helsinki City Theatre. It premiered there Blood wedding, and I had the pleasure of sitting almost next to Jorma Uotinen. I'm happy because Uotinen's presence makes even the premiere a case of female party injury.

Federico García Lorcan based on the tragedy play and the author's own tragic fate Arc and Roni Martin mixed Atro Kahiluoto together with their playing and dancing team had created an intense work.

Evaluator of the presentation Maria Säkö write among other things of bodily presence and Victor Carrasco of a divine, soul-tearing song.

The presentation after that, the rhythm of flamenco was still playing in my body, but a thought came to my mind: yes, one should be able to be exposed to this kind of live dance art not only in Helsinki, but so to speak, from Hanko to Petsamo.

Finland has a great nationwide network of city theaters. Wouldn't it be possible to think that their direct duty would be, if not to found their own dance group, to make contemporary dance performances available to the public every year?

Exactly that proposal was brought up at the end of November in Yle Culture number one– program, where the professor of choreography at the University of the Arts Theater Academy was in discussion Kirsi MonniZodiak's art director Jenni-Elina von Bagh and Valtteri Raekallio.

Dance is part of civilization, and the state could very well make that clear to the municipal owners, Raekallio said. Nothing would need to be torn down, but a certain amount of money should be brought into the existing network, which could be used to order guest dance performances, Raekallio outlined.

At the moment, the situation is that to see contemporary dance you almost have to travel to the capital – if you don't count the annual festivals in, for example, Kuopio and Tampere.

Raekallio also had a practical vision of how, at least in the beginning, perhaps some kind of screening organized in Helsinki should be created, which would allow theater managers to see what kind of performances it would be possible to get to visit their own theater without constant trips to Helsinki.

Contemporary dance at least not easily approachable in terms of image. I guess the same can be said about many other contemporary art forms.

However, I would like to believe that our country has, for example, a comprehensive theater network primarily because Finns, regardless of where they live, want to expose themselves to new art experiences.

He rarely regrets the opportunity he gave to art – even though art is always dangerous.

It can happen that you think you'll try it once, but you end up looking forward to more.