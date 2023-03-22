Comment | The war in Ukraine is a godsend for China

Xi appeared in Moscow as a relaxed statesman, because it is easy for a winner to smile, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Hakala.

China’s president Xi Jinping is in Moscow the President of Russia Vladimir Putin as a guest but behaves like a host. This is the opinion of sign language experts interviewed by the news agency Reuters on Tuesday. Xi appeared relaxed and confident and kept close eye contact with the hosts. Putin, on the other hand, wagged his leg, drummed his fingers and stared at the toes of his shoes.

The president of China is not doing any worse. An exceptional third presidential term has been secured and the economy, devastated by the corona restrictions, is recovering at a good pace. Putin promoted China’s recovery by launching an attack on Ukraine last February.

In this spirit, the presidents signed a bunch of documents on Tuesday, the most important of which concern the delivery of Russian gas and oil to China.

“Almost all the details of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline deal have been approved,” Putin boomed after Tuesday’s talks. According to the plan, the pipeline being built from the shores of the Arctic Ocean through Russia and Mongolia to China will transport 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China by 2030 at the latest.

Russia became number one in China’s gas trade last year, overtaking Turkmenistan and Qatar. Oil exports, on the other hand, grew a quarter larger in January-February than a year earlier. The prices are right from Peking’s point of view, since the war destroyed Europe’s desire to buy.

At the same time, the US’s enthusiasm for trade wars with China has waned, when there is a real war in Europe to deal with. The Asian brothers in arms receive less attention in Washington because the European allies are only able to cooperate under the leadership of the United States.

Indeed, China recently raised its official forecast for the current year’s gross domestic product growth to 5.2 percent, while last year’s growth remained at three percent. That figure was the worst since the 1970s, but the worst is over for China. According to experts, China’s growth forecast is strongly on the downside.

China demonstrated the power of diplomacy the other week by brokering a deal between Middle East spats Iran and Saudi Arabia. Xi presented himself as a man of peace in Moscow, saying that “Beijing’s stance on the Ukraine crisis is neutral”.

This is empty bluster just like China’s 12-point Ukraine peace initiative presented last month, which declared consensus with all sides. The clerical rulers of Iran and the royal house of Saudi Arabia wanted to come to an agreement, while the rulers of Russia have fallen in love with the imaginary Ukraine they created themselves, which does not exist in the real world. The chances of peace are exactly zero.

China is not suffering from the war in Ukraine, on the contrary, it is benefiting from it exactly as it is at the moment. However, the expansion of the war might involve such risks that Beijing does not want. Therefore, Xi has hardly promised Putin too much behind closed doors.