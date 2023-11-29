Comment | The war in Gaza is a terrible tragedy, but the war in Ukraine is a matter of fate for Finland

Supporting Ukraine is not optional for Finns. It belongs to compulsory studies, writes HS’s foreign editor Heikki Aittokoski.

World the events have also spilled over into the Finnish university world, and that’s a good thing. A university without thinking people is not a university.

The right to think also means the right to disagree.

I disagree with the argument presented to the management of the University of Helsinki.

Palestine activists demand in their petitionthat the university is showing the same kind of moral leadership towards Palestinian civilians as it did towards Ukraine in the past.

I am disagree with the comparison. It is silly to refer to the example of Ukraine when Finland is talking about other conflicts.

The war in Ukraine and the war in Gaza – or more broadly the conflict in the Middle East – are not comparable to Finns.

This is true whether on the side of the Israelis or the Palestinians. There are justifications for both attitudes, the strength of which varies, often even on a daily basis.

The strongest arguments are for being on both sides. There is a huge human tragedy going on, which has led to new rounds of violence.

Suffering is suffering regardless of the place, and comparing conflicts is somewhat fruitless, even ludicrous.

Sometimes still have to compare. In that sense, the world is an unfair place.

From a Finnish point of view, the defense battle in Ukraine is more important than anything. In Ukraine, the difference between the aggressor and the innocent is rarely clear, unlike in most conflicts.

Ukraine is a matter of destiny for Finland. It is existential, i.e. about existence. Other wars affect Finland indirectly or not at all.

It would be shocking not only for Ukraine itself but also for Finland if Ukraine lost the war. The stakes are just that high.

in Finland may not be able to remember what a terrible price Ukrainians pay every single day when they fight for their own freedom and at the same time also for Finland.

All wars are nightmares. But supporting Ukraine is not optional for Finns. It belongs to compulsory studies.