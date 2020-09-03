Comment The Wales match opens a window to the head coach’s mind

There were so many changes to the team due to absences that it reveals Kanerva’s thoughts. First of all, the team already invited to the September matches said a lot about who is on the head coach’s big player list, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Head coach Markku Kanerva usually keeps their cards visibly hidden during matches. However, this week’s Wales and Ireland matches in the League of Nations will inevitably open up prospects for his thoughts on the team’s future.

There were so many changes to the team due to absences that it reveals Kanerva’s thoughts. First, the team already invited to the September matches said a lot about who is on the head coach’s big player list.

Second, players missing from the standard opening lineup affect the opening lineup to the extent that the opening lineups for the Wales and Ireland games tell you who is in any place in the head coach’s player hierarchy. A few players are drawn to the opening whenever they are okay, like Lukas Hradecky, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo and Glen Chamber.

After a couple of last year’s standard toppers Paulus Arajuuri and Joona Toivio left aside, the opening opens a place for those who have returned to the Owls To Juhani Ojala or to the Väisänen brothers Leolle and To Saul. There are no side packs in the European Championship qualifiers Jukka Raitala and Juha Pirinen, which may mean minutes of play Nikolai Alholle or born in the United States To Niko Hämäläinen, whose national team selection would be permanently locked in even a minute in the League of Nations.

The right wing striker on the spot are missing as well Robin Lod that Simon Skrabb and from the left Lassi Lappalainen, so a new face is likely to be ordered. Kanerva has been quite conservative in pushing in new players, such as KuPS Ilmari Niskanen and other new faces are likely to come from the exchange on the field. Niskanen seems so ready for the case that he can be bet on a springboard similar to the one from Lappainen, who was caught in the Italian club Bologna.

Kanerva talked last week about how he has updated his playbook. Big changes are hardly seen. The principle is likely to remain that Finland will react reactively to the opponent and set out to eradicate the opponent’s strengths from the game.