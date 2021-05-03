Comment The virus crawled at a bad time, and after that, HIFK was no longer the same

TPS is one of the successes of the spring, as is the team’s head coach Raimo Helminen.

Helsinki The second place in the IFK regular season changes to a bitter bronze match against the equally beloved Tappara.

IFK lost its grip against the Turku Ball Club, even though it won the first semi-final match.

One can think of it differently. IFK went further than would necessarily have been expected or possible.

The coronavirus has been talked about in Finland for well over a year, but at IFK it became the biggest topic of discussion in February. Then the number one center striker Anton Lundell became ill.

Lundell became infected in the Swedish EHT tournament in mid-February. The virus slipped into IFK’s locker room from some unexplained gap.

The infection was very unfortunate for Lundell as well as for the rest of the team. The same Lundell was no longer seen in the playoffs, and the best blade was out of many others.

The virus riveted about half of the team and the same proportion of the management team.

Fortunately, the players recovered, but how well?

Flies against in the quarterfinals IFK still lasted and cycled, but the uphill became too steep in a couple of matches against TPS. The final letter of the fourth game was found in the willpower, but no longer carried the fifth match and the chance to get a final spot.

A touch of the TPS winning streak should not and should not be taken away, but the overall IFK was paler than ever before a long sick break.

Final place makes TPS a spring surprise and a success in big frames.

The players are behind all of this, but yes, some sort of merit belongs to the puck legend Raimo Helminen.

Head coach Helminen is one of the successes of the spring.

The signs for spring 2010 are in the air when TPS last won the championship. Even then, the team came from behind the bush.